Philip Seymour Hoffman Scholarship Established in His Honor at NYU
New York University announces a scholarship for struggling students enrolled at the Tisch School of the Arts in a bid to remember the late 'Jack Goes Boating' director.

  • Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tragic actor Philip Seymour Hoffman is to be remembered at his New York University alma mater with a scholarship for the Tisch School of the Arts.

"The Master" star, who had struggled with drug addiction, died in 2014, and now NYU bosses have established a $50,000 (£36,000) grant for struggling drama students enrolled at Tisch.

Irish producer James Declan Tobin has donated the initial funds to set up the memorial scholarship, reports Variety.

"Philip Seymour Hoffman is one of the greatest actors of our generation," Tobin said.

"This scholarship will inspire Tisch Drama students to follow his enchanted ways on both the screen and the stage, embodying those moments that are so truthfully evocative of the human experience, and give them the opportunity to thrive."

"Phil was beloved by his peers and his fans and he often expressed gratitude and love to those around him," he added.

"With this scholarship, I hope to continue Phil's legacy of warmth and generosity by creating pathways for Tisch Drama students to reach similar heights."

The late Oscar winner's mother, Marilyn O'Connor, has given her blessing to the drama fund.

She told Variety, "NYU Tisch School of the Arts was my son's first choice for a college to begin his career as an actor. He was excited, challenged and stimulated by the environment and its teachers."

"Phil never forgot his time there and went on to build a remarkable career in the theater and movies. He would be pleased to be a part of someone else having the same opportunity that he had."

"It's our way of saying thank you for supporting him as a student and continuing to work with him professionally after he graduated. We are grateful that he will be honored for his work as a student and actor in a way that will support the next generation."

Hoffman graduated with a drama degree from Tisch in 1989.

