Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron Join Paul Feig's 'School for Good and Evil'

The former 'Scandal' star and the 'Bombshell' actress have been added to the cast ensemble of the upcoming fantasy movie which is based on Soman Chainani's novel.

Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kerry Washington and Charlize Theron are heading back to the classroom to join director Paul Feig's adaptation of "The School for Good and Evil".

"Andi Mack" actress Sofia Wylie and Broadway star Sophia Anne Caruso will lead the cast of the fantasy film, based on the book of the same name by Soman Chainani, and now Washington has been cast as Professor Dovey and Theron will play Lady Lesso.

Feig shared the movie news on Twitter on Friday (19Feb21), announcing, "I know what school I'm applying to! So thrilled to welcome Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington to the School for Good and Evil! Everyone, prepare to get schooled!"

"The School for Good and Evil", released in 2013, is the first book in a series for Chainani, who will also serve as an executive producer on the Netflix film.

In another news, young "Ant-Man" star Abby Ryder Fortson has landed the coveted lead in the film adaptation of Judy Blume's famous novel "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret".

Fortson, 12, is best known for playing the daughter of Paul Rudd's character Scott Lang and his superhero alter ego Ant-Man in the Marvel blockbusters, and now she will take on the role of Margaret Simon, who questions everything about adolescence and puberty.

Rachel McAdams has also joined the cast as Margaret's mother, Barbara.

"The Edge of Seventeen" director Kelly Fremon Craig will take charge of the movie from her own script, with production scheduled to begin in April (21), reports Entertainment Weekly.

Author Blume, who had turned down requests for the film rights to her popular book for decades, will serve as a co-producer.