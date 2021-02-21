 
 

Tim McGraw's Private Island in Bahamas Put on Sale

The private estate once called home by the country music star and wife Faith Hill in the island of the Bahamas has been listed on the market for $35 million.

AceShowbiz - The private island estate in the Bahamas which Tim McGraw and Faith Hill once called home is on the market for $35 million (£25 million).

The country couple bought L'ile d'Anges in 2003, according to Architectural Digest, but they did not move into the home until 2012, after renovations became a costly nightmare when they were required to build housing for construction workers.

"We set out to build a house," Hill tells the publication. "We had no idea we had to build everything else. We basically had to build a little town."

The couple used to vacation at the island paradise with their three daughters.

The purchase includes a four-bedroom main house, two yurts that housed the McGraw family while the place was being built, three guest houses, and a private dock.

It is unclear if McGraw and Hill are the current owners of the island retreat.

Meanwhile, Tim McGraw was one of the first people Garrett Hedlund called after girlfriend Emma Roberts got pregnant with his first child. "He's the best," the actor told Kelly Clarkson on her show. "After around 12 weeks of Emma being pregnant, I called him, and the first thing he said was, 'I'm the godfather.' So, how can you argue?"

The then dad-to-be quickly agreed. "He's somebody that I admire and respect, not only as an amazing father and an amazing husband, amazing musician and amazing actor (sic)...," he explained. "I've known him for a long time."

"We laugh about it because it's probably been over 17 years since we did Friday Night Lights together, we played father and son," he continued.

"So I got to first experience him as a father - in that film, somewhat more of an abusive one - but then we did Country Strong together, and we've remained such close friends and, you know, I've seen his children, his daughters, from the time they were one, three, and five."

