Bella Thorne Hesitant to Film Intimate Scenes Because Some Directors 'Just Want to Get Girls Naked'

Instagram Celebrity

The former Disney star explains why filming intimate scenes make her feel 'very uncomfortable,' saying some directors just want to see girls get naked on camera.

Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bella Thorne is "very, very uncomfortable" filming intimate scenes as she's afraid directors are trying to just "get girls naked on camera"

The 23-year-old actress previously directed her own adult film, but has admitted she's still hesitant when it comes to taking her own clothes off on screen.

She explained, "I want to be stronger, right, and when I'm on set doing these scenes, I'm very, very uncomfortable. I'm always working through my uncomfortableness because I want to do it, especially if it's important for the character."

"If this is a thing that needs to be in there, it needs to be in there. I'm a writer myself so I understand."

The "Famous in Love" star then added, "(There are) some people that just want to get girls naked on camera. You've got to watch out for those movies, but when it's needed for the character… yeah, it makes me feel uncomfortable."

When asked if she feels more comfortable when working with a female director, Bella insisted she's had just as many bad experiences on set with women as she has with men.

She said, "I've actually worked with female directors and I've had an amazing time with some female directors and, of course, there have been some female directors that have made me uncomfortable. It's not that it's just a man that's making me uncomfortable on the set. It's really more of how the situation is handled from start to finish."

The "Infamous" actress didn't name any directors who have made her uncomfortable, but explained that sometimes it can come down to the way a filmmaker delivers their instructions.

She revealed, "If someone's like, 'Yeah, you're supposed to take your shirt off now. You read the script, right?' The expectation. Even if you're like, 'Yeah, I read the script and yes I know,' it's the way that it's put in certain sets."

Bella also insisted directing is "really hard" and acknowledged that many filmmakers don't know they're making someone uncomfortable.

Speaking to Page Six, she reflected, "They don't know what they're saying is making you feel a certain way. It's not that you're always working with a really crude person that just wants to make you feel bad on set. It's a very small per cent of the time."

"It's more that people make mistakes and set's running fast, people are talking and you're not paying attention to the weight of your words so much. Things get misconstrued."