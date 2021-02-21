Olly Alexander Warned Family in 'Awkward' Conversations of His Racy Scenes on New Show

Channel 4 TV

The Years and Years lead vocalist recalls 'awkward' conversations with his close relatives over his intimate scenes on the new drama series 'It's a Sin'.

AceShowbiz - Olly Alexander prepared his family for his character's intimate scenes in "It's a Sin".

The Years & Years frontman appears as Ritchie Tozer in the U.K. drama series, which depicts the lives of gay men and their friends who lived during the HIV/AIDS crisis in Britain.

The show has been widely praised for depicting the struggles faced by the LGBTQ+ community on screen, with the star admitting he hopes it will give young queer people "a rich understanding of themselves and where we've come from."

However, the authentic portrayal led to "awkward" interactions between the star and his family as he alerted them to the show's sex scenes and nudity ahead of its airing.

"I told my family, I told my mum, 'Just so you're aware there are some sex scenes,' " Olly told Variety. "I actually, I spoke to my mum recently about this, and she was like, 'I wasn't bothered by it at all. It didn't make me feel funny in the slightest.' She said because I warned her about it, she was expecting it."

"I had a quite awkward conversation on WhatsApp with my cousins," he added. "But everyone was very sweet about it."

"It's a Sin" was created by "Queer as Folk" 's Russell T Davies. All five episodes are streaming now on HBO Max.

Olly Alexander joins the likes of Lydia West, Keeley Hawes, Shaun Dooley, Tracy Ann Oberman, Neil Patrick Harris, and Stephen Fry on the new show.