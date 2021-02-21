Nick Cannon Grateful to People Guiding Him After Anti-Semitic Remarks

Facebook Celebrity

The 'Masked Singer' host insists he has 'grown' ahead of his return to morning radio show following debacle over his controversial anti-Semitic comments last year.

Feb 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nick Cannon will return to his "Nick Cannon Mornings" radio show next week (begs22Feb21).

The 40-year-old presenter took time away from his KPWR-FM radio show last year after he made anti-Semitic remarks during an episode of his podcast, for which he subsequently apologised and held meetings with prominent members of the Jewish community in a bid to learn from his mistakes.

Seven months after the scandal, Nick has confirmed he will be back to host his regular morning show from next Thursday.

In a statement, he said, "Los Angeles, I am back and ready to lift you up in the mornings and bring joy at the crack of dawn with original comedy and candid conversation. Tough times don't last, but tough people do - and I am grateful for my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me through this journey these past few months. We grow through challenges and lessons together, but emerge better on the other side."

Nick will be re-joined on his show by his usual co-hosts, Teddy Mora, Melissa Rios, and DJ Carisma.

Meanwhile, Nick was also reinstated as the host of "Wild 'N Out" earlier this month after he was sacked from the position in July.

An MTV Entertainment Group spokesperson said, "Nick has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms."

"Those efforts are of the utmost importance and that's why we have invited him to re-join our team."

Nick previously insisted he never meant to spread "hate and propaganda" against Jewish people.

He said, "I know how you could have taken many of the things that I said as hate and propaganda, but that was never my heart and intentions, I was talking about how amazing Black people were, but it hurt so many people that weren't a part of that community while I was trying to encourage and uplift my own community."

"The Masked Singer U.S." host extended his "deepest and most sincere apologies" following the backlash over his comments, when he admitted to being ignorant and uneducated on the subject of anti-Semitism.

In a lengthy social media statement, he said, "First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin."

"They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naive place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed."

"I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward."