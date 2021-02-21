 
 

Chloe Moretz Enrolls in Harvard to Educate Herself on History of Racism

The 'Kick-Ass' actress reveals she has taken a class on 'Race in a Polarised America' at the Harvard University following the rise of Black Lives Matter movement.

AceShowbiz - Actress Chloe Grace Moretz is taking time during the COVID lockdown to educate herself by enrolling in a Harvard University class on race.

The "Addams Family" star has decided it's time to brush up on the history of racism in America, following the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement last year (20) and in the wake of the murder of African-American George Floyd, who died at the hands of a white police officer in May.

"During quarantine, I decided to sign up for a Harvard extension class," she tells America's "Live with Kelly and Ryan". "I'm doing a course in their Government department... called Race in a Polarised America."

The 24 year old insists it's important to learn more about her privilege as a white woman given that she has a public "platform" as a celebrity.

"I've had such an incredible time since the time I was 18, being able to use my platform for things I really believe in," she continues, "and I really felt the need and the want to spend time educating myself and sitting back and learning about all the things that, as a white woman in America, I'm privileged enough to have not been privy to..."

And Chloe's mum Teri is so proud of her smart daughter, she threw her a Legally Blonde-themed birthday party earlier this month (Feb21) - because the film's lead character Elle Woods, played by Reese Witherspoon, attends Harvard, too.

"I'm lucky enough to live with my mother," the actress adds. "She's in my guest house on my property and she decided to throw together an Elle Woods/Legally Blonde birthday."

"Elle Woods went to Harvard, I'm going to Harvard extension (class) so my mum decided to dress us up in all pink and bunny ears and pretend that I'm Elle Woods."

