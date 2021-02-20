 
 

Jodie Foster Skirts Around Rumor of Her Role in Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Introduction

During her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', 'The Mauritanian' actress shares her thought on the moment the Green Bay Packers quarterback gave her a shout-out in his NFL MVP acceptance speech.

AceShowbiz - Jodie Foster has finally addressed Aaron Rodgers' special shout-out for her in his NFL MVP acceptance speech. Two weeks after the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced his engagement, "The Mauritanian" actress shared her thoughts on speculations that she had a role in introducing him to Shailene Woodley.

The 58-year-old offered her two cents when making an appearance in the Thursday, February 18 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". She told host Jimmy Kimmel, "You see, he said 'my team,' even though he said 'off the field.' That makes me a Green Bay Packer. People keep saying to me, 'No, Jodie, that does not mean you're part of the team.' But it does mean I'm part of the team."

When asked whether she knew Aaron personally, Jodie claimed that she did not. In response to her statement, the host further inquired, "You had no idea he was going to say this?" She then replied, "He just knows I'm his biggest fan."

The "Hotel Artemis" star's answer did not satisfy the late show host, and prompted him to press on, "He mentions his fiancee, who is Shailene Woodley, who is your co-star in this particular movie. And that's just a total coincidence?"

"I don't know if that's a coincidence, but yes, she is, and she's fantastic," the Oscars winner coyly explained. "We spent a lot of time on 'The Mauritanian' together in a little tent with a little air conditioning spitting at us, talking about our lives and recipes and people we hate and things like that."

"And the Green Bay Packers," Jimmy then chimed in. To the statement, Jodie was quick to respond, "And the Green Bay Packers somehow came up!"

Jodie's reaction came after Aaron went public with his engagement during a virtual NFL Honors broadcast on February 6. While he did not identify who his fiancee is, PEOPLE reported that the "Divergent" star is the one he referred to. "They are very happy together," an insider spilled to the outlet at the time. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

