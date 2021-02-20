 
 

The Flash Movie Casts 'The Young and the Restless' Star as First Latina Supergirl

Sasha Calle breaks down in tears when director Andy Muschietti informs her through a video call that she's landed the role of the Girl of Steel in the upcoming DCEU film starring Ezra Miller.

AceShowbiz - The Flash movie has found its Supergirl in "The Young and the Restless" star Sasha Calle. Director Andy Muschietti confirmed the news by sharing on his Instagram account of a video of his video call with the actress, during which he informed her that she landed the part.

In the approximately two-minute video, Muschietti jokingly asked Calle if she could physically fly. When the 25-year-old star admitted she can't fly, but she would love to, the director showed her a Supergirl costume that she would need to make her dream come true.

"You're Supergirl," the "IT" helmer casually told Calle, who couldn't help breaking down in tears as she learned of her casting for the upcoming DCEU film. Not able to hide her excitement, she asked for a moment to "freak out" in the middle of their video chat.

"Been doing a lot of flashbacks lately but today is about a Flash forward," Muschietti captioned the video posted on Friday, February 19. He additionally told Deadline about picking Calle among more than 425 other hopefuls, "I saw more than four hundred auditions. The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role."

According to the site, Muschietti, DC Films boss Walter Hamada and the producers were blown away by the actress' toughness and vulnerability that she brought to the role. The actresses, who auditioned for the role, were reportedly not told what part they were reading for, until very late in the process. Calle also did a chemistry read with the Flash depicter, Ezra Miller, with all the processes done via Zoom due to COVID-19.

Calle is best known for her role as Lola Rosales on daytime soap opera "The Young and the Restless". She was nominated last year in the Outstanding Young Performer in a Drama series category at the Daytime Emmy Awards. She also starred on the YouTube miniseries "Socially Awkward" in addition to several short films.

The Boston, MA-born Colombian actress, hereby, is the first Latina Supergirl ever in DC. The character was first brought to life by Helen Slater in the 1984 Warner Bros. movie, while Melissa Benoist famously portrays the Girl of Steel on The CW's series "Supergirl".

The upcoming stand-alone Flash movie is reportedly set to begin production soon as it is currently scheduled for a November 4, 2022 release in the United States. Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck are rumored to reprise their own version of Batman as the movie is said to introduce viewers to the idea of the multiverse.

