 
 

Shia LaBeouf's Ex Margaret Qualley Thanks FKA twigs Following Abuse Claims

Shia LaBeouf's Ex Margaret Qualley Thanks FKA twigs Following Abuse Claims
WENN
Celebrity

The youngest daughter of actress Andie MacDowell says 'thank you' to the 'Cellophane' singer, more than a month after the celebrity offspring broke up with the 'Honey Boy' actor.

  • Feb 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Margaret Qualley, who previously dated Shia LaBeouf, offered her support for FKA twigs on Instagram. "Thank You," so she captioned a picture of FKA on the cover of Elle magazine, where the singer detailed her alleged abusive relationship with Shia.

The post came more than a month after 26-year-old Margaret, the youngest daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, broke up with the "Honey Boy" actor.

Margaret and Shia were first seen together in early fall of 2020 after they starred in her sister Rainey Qualley's NSFW music video "Love Me Like You Hate Me".

Their relationship was later confirmed in December. As the internet went abuzz with FKA's damning accusations against the former "Transformers" star, Margaret flaunted a steamy PDA with her then-boyfriend outside Los Angeles International Airport.

The couple were still spotted out and about together a couple of times following the PDA before they eventually broke up.

  See also...

FKA twigs sued Shia for assault, sexual battery, and infliction of emotional distress. She claimed he physically and emotionally abused her during their months-long romance, which began in late 2018.

In one occasion when she was a passenger in his car, he reportedly threatened to crash the vehicle if she didn't declare her love for him. In another occasion, he allegedly choked her in the middle of the night.

According to the singer, Shia kept her awake by throwing numerous unfair accusations against her at night. He forced her to sleep naked and "punished" her if he felt she didn't touch or kiss him enough during the day.

While Shia admitted he had been abusive to "everyone around [him] for years," he insisted many of FKA twig's allegations were not true.

"I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalisations," he stated. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

The actor has since entered kept a low profile. He is reportedly in rehab deal with his personal issues.

You can share this post!

Sean Paul Backtracks on Comments About Jay-Z Being Jealous of Beyonce Collab

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family
Related Posts
Andie MacDowell's Daughter Blames Herself When Mother Dated Dennis Quaid

Andie MacDowell's Daughter Blames Herself When Mother Dated Dennis Quaid

Most Read
Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors
Celebrity

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Elton John Slimming Down During Covid-19 Pandemic

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Presents 3 Stylish Looks During New York Fashion Week Runway Debut

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life

Asian Doll Claims to Be the Love of King Von's Life

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy's Issue May Have Caused Grandparents' Deaths in House Fire

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Joe Biden's Brother Seen Maskless at Floyd Mayweather's Extravagant Birthday Party Amid Pandemic

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Megan Thee Stallion Defends Beau Pardison Fontaine Amid Concerns Over Alleged Fight Video

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Natti Natasha Strips Off to Bare Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With First Child

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Internet Finds Megan Thee Stallion's Self-Edited Magazine Pictures 'Bland'

Sen. Ted Cruz Attributes Cancun Trip to Being 'a Good Dad' Amid Backlash for Fleeing Frozen Texas

Sen. Ted Cruz Attributes Cancun Trip to Being 'a Good Dad' Amid Backlash for Fleeing Frozen Texas

Melissa Benoist Stands With FKA Twigs Amid Sexual Abuse Claims Against Shia LaBeouf

Melissa Benoist Stands With FKA Twigs Amid Sexual Abuse Claims Against Shia LaBeouf