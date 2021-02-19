 
 

Sean Paul Backtracks on Comments About Jay-Z Being Jealous of Beyonce Collab

After making headlines for claiming that Hov was jealous of him when he collaborated with Bey for their 2003 song 'Baby Boy', Sean has now claimed that his comments are taken out of context.

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - It seems like Sean Paul is doing a damage control. After claiming that Jay-Z was jealous of him when he collaborated with Beyonce Knowles for their 2003 song "Baby Boy" in a viral interview, Sean has now claimed that his comments were taken out of context.

In an interview with HotNewHipHop, Sean clarified his remarks about how he said that Jay-Z banned him from getting too close with his then-girlfriend. "It was a radio show here in Jamaica and I get this regularly," he said of "Too Live Crew, Action & the Burgerman radio show", where he made the headline-making claims, in a new interview.

"When I go to Texas, also, radio shows there, I don't know what it is, people are like, 'So tell me…' and it gets to that part in that interview where they're like, 'What happened with you and Beyonce?' Nothing really happened. The hit song was dope," Sean explained.

He went on to say, "You know, some of them made up their own mind. That's the whatever. Sometimes with interviews, you can say, 'I'd rather not speak about it,' but then, people would think that something was going on. So, I was trying to defend it like, 'Hey nah, but weird things did happen, that's probably why there were rumors,' but people leave out 'that's probably why there were rumors' part."

As to why he and Beyonce filmed separately for the music video, Sean shared, "There were weird things that happened on stage with our performance, with the video. I know a headline said that, 'Oh, Jay-Z didn't want me there.' It had nothing to do with him as far as I'm concerned."

He continued, "[Beyonce's] her own artist that was managed by her own manager. They were going out at the time. They weren't married yet. I don't think he would have influenced whatever her vision was. She's a very determined person. She's very precise with her thoughts and her movements and she works very hard. It was probably her vision."

"So, what I did speak about in that interview was that there were some weird things that happened and that's probably why people had rumors about it because a couple of times while on stage, we tried to perform ['Baby Boy'] properly," he added. "There were problems with the ProTools, which doesn't usually happen. There was problems with my mic in one performance in Germany. That's probably why people started talking about [it]."

In his previous interview, Sean claimed that the "4:44" musician didn't want him to get too close with the singing diva. Alluding that the husband of the "Lemonade" singer wanted him to stay away from her, Sean added, "Yes, to me that was something that was apparent at the time." He continued, "Wi know that artistry is artistry suh a nuh everytime dem ting deh gwan."

