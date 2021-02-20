Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

WENN Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to hand over various patronages and honorary military titles after they confirm they won't return as working members of the royal family.

Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Duke and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have confirmed to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Friday (19Feb21) in a statement that read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family."

The Palace added that as a result of the move, the couple, who have moved to the U.S. with their son Archie, 22 months, will hand over various patronages and honorary military titles.

"Following conversations with the Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement said.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

The decision was made after conversations between Harry and members of the royal family.

The statement continued, "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said, "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role."

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

The news comes after the pair announced on Valentine's Day (14Feb21) they're expecting their second child, and shared a beautiful shot of themselves, barefoot, in a garden setting.