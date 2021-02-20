 
 

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family

Queen Takes Punitive Action After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Won't Return to Royal Family
WENN
Celebrity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to hand over various patronages and honorary military titles after they confirm they won't return as working members of the royal family.

  • Feb 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Duke and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have confirmed to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II they will not be returning as working members of the royal family.

Buckingham Palace announced the news on Friday (19Feb21) in a statement that read, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family."

The Palace added that as a result of the move, the couple, who have moved to the U.S. with their son Archie, 22 months, will hand over various patronages and honorary military titles.

"Following conversations with the Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the statement said.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family."

  See also...

The decision was made after conversations between Harry and members of the royal family.

The statement continued, "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said, "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organisations they have represented regardless of official role."

"We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

The news comes after the pair announced on Valentine's Day (14Feb21) they're expecting their second child, and shared a beautiful shot of themselves, barefoot, in a garden setting.

You can share this post!

Sean Paul Backtracks on Comments About Jay-Z Being Jealous of Beyonce Collab

Jaime King's Estranged Husband Welcomes Baby Son With Girlfriend Cyn
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has This Wish for Duchess of Sussex's Second Child

Meghan Markle's Estranged Father Has This Wish for Duchess of Sussex's Second Child

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Be Stripped of Royal Priviledges Prior to Oprah Winfrey Sit-Down

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Be Stripped of Royal Priviledges Prior to Oprah Winfrey Sit-Down

British Royal Family Sends Warm Congratulations to Harry and Meghan Markle After Baby No. 2 News

British Royal Family Sends Warm Congratulations to Harry and Meghan Markle After Baby No. 2 News

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Dr. Dre's Estranged Wife Wants His House Guests to Stop Wearing Her Stuff

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

'Buffy' Star Nicholas Brendon Undergoes Spinal Surgery After a Fall

'Buffy' Star Nicholas Brendon Undergoes Spinal Surgery After a Fall

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'

Moniece Slaughter Alleges Dr. Dre Sends Her Threats After Speaking On His Apryl Jones Romance

Moniece Slaughter Alleges Dr. Dre Sends Her Threats After Speaking On His Apryl Jones Romance