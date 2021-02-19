 
 

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Tunnel Vision' rapper is believed to have popped the question to the female rapper as she shows off her new diamond ring as well as an aircraft in the sky that has a sweet proposal message.

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - JT who? Less than a week after shooting his shot with the one-half of the City Girls, Kodak Black seemingly has gotten engaged to his boo Mellow Racks. It's the female rapper who sparked the engagement speculation with her social media posts.

On Thursday, February 18, Mellow a.k.a. Melody took to her Instagram account to show off her brand new diamond ring, which he possibly presented to her when popping the question. In one of her Instagram Story posts, she was seen cuddling up to the Florida native.

Mellow also shared a video showing an aircraft in the sky that had the message, "Might as well marry me Melody. I love u." She wrote over the video, "I said yes," adding a red heart emoji.

Further fueling the engagement rumors, Mellow shared photos of her making out with Kodak on a couch and wrote in the caption, "Mrs. Kapri [a ring emoji] I said yes."

Not all, however, are happy for the newly-engaged couple. Following Mellow's display of affection with her new fiance on social media, a man, who claims to having used to date her, has accused Kodak of stealing her from him.

  See also...

Sharing an alleged receipt of his relationship with Mellow, which is their photo together which was allegedly taken on Sunday, February 14, the man wrote on Instagram, "Alot of people find this funny & it's crazy to me that nobody don't see the fact that street n***as out here pateking these girls up instead of protecting they self."

"That s**t super backwards it's time n***as open they eyes & start putting they self first & stop committing they self to these girls that will do whatever for a viral moment," Mellow's alleged former boyfriend blasted her, before warning Kodak, "You gone lose her the same way you got her!! Stay woke!!!!"

Making things more complicated, one of Kodak's former girlfriends claimed that he's still with her until his supposed proposal to Mellow. "Been my n***a tf," the girl claimed while showing her tattoo of the "Zeze" rapper.

Neither Kodak nor Mellow has responded to their exes' claims, but Mellow has defended herself against allegations that she is a gold digger. After flaunting her diamond chain and ring, she posted on her Story, "Before u speak on me know that Im self made been touched ms and I purchased all my jewelry 230k on the patek 80k on my AP 100k on my neck."

"The list goes on," she claimed, before revealing her other assets, "I own three cars Im 19 years old I dont need nobody for s**t." She then clapped back at her haters, "u got a problem talk to god about it."

You can share this post!

Billie Eilish Granted Protection From Man Sending Her Death Threats
Related Posts
Kodak Black to Set Up $100K Scholarship in Honor of Parkland School Shooting Victim

Kodak Black to Set Up $100K Scholarship in Honor of Parkland School Shooting Victim

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black Shows Slimmed-Down Figure in First Post-Prison Photo

Kodak Black's Lawyer Explains Why Rapper Deleted His $1M Donation Tweet

Kodak Black's Lawyer Explains Why Rapper Deleted His $1M Donation Tweet

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Kodak Black Deletes His Tweet About Donating $1M If He's Granted Pardon by Trump

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Tyrese Gibson Defends B. Simone Following Backlash Over Her Viral Manifesting Love Video

Tyrese Gibson Defends B. Simone Following Backlash Over Her Viral Manifesting Love Video