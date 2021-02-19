Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - JT who? Less than a week after shooting his shot with the one-half of the City Girls, Kodak Black seemingly has gotten engaged to his boo Mellow Racks. It's the female rapper who sparked the engagement speculation with her social media posts.

On Thursday, February 18, Mellow a.k.a. Melody took to her Instagram account to show off her brand new diamond ring, which he possibly presented to her when popping the question. In one of her Instagram Story posts, she was seen cuddling up to the Florida native.

Mellow also shared a video showing an aircraft in the sky that had the message, "Might as well marry me Melody. I love u." She wrote over the video, "I said yes," adding a red heart emoji.

Further fueling the engagement rumors, Mellow shared photos of her making out with Kodak on a couch and wrote in the caption, "Mrs. Kapri [a ring emoji] I said yes."

Not all, however, are happy for the newly-engaged couple. Following Mellow's display of affection with her new fiance on social media, a man, who claims to having used to date her, has accused Kodak of stealing her from him.

Sharing an alleged receipt of his relationship with Mellow, which is their photo together which was allegedly taken on Sunday, February 14, the man wrote on Instagram, "Alot of people find this funny & it's crazy to me that nobody don't see the fact that street n***as out here pateking these girls up instead of protecting they self."

"That s**t super backwards it's time n***as open they eyes & start putting they self first & stop committing they self to these girls that will do whatever for a viral moment," Mellow's alleged former boyfriend blasted her, before warning Kodak, "You gone lose her the same way you got her!! Stay woke!!!!"

Making things more complicated, one of Kodak's former girlfriends claimed that he's still with her until his supposed proposal to Mellow. "Been my n***a tf," the girl claimed while showing her tattoo of the "Zeze" rapper.

Neither Kodak nor Mellow has responded to their exes' claims, but Mellow has defended herself against allegations that she is a gold digger. After flaunting her diamond chain and ring, she posted on her Story, "Before u speak on me know that Im self made been touched ms and I purchased all my jewelry 230k on the patek 80k on my AP 100k on my neck."

"The list goes on," she claimed, before revealing her other assets, "I own three cars Im 19 years old I dont need nobody for s**t." She then clapped back at her haters, "u got a problem talk to god about it."