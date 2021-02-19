Billie Eilish Granted Protection From Man Sending Her Death Threats

Instagram Celebrity

In a court document filed on February 11, the 'Therefore I Am' songstress claims that a man named John Matthew Hearle has left 'extremely disturbing and threatening' letters on her family home.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish could now breathe a little easier. The "Therefore I Am" singer, who filed a restraining order against a stalker she accused of sending her death threats, has finally got her request for protection granted.

The 19-year-old star filed the petition on February 11. In the filing declaration, she detailed, "For nearly six months, an individual who has identified himself as John Matthews Hearle, a/k/a Adam Lucifer, has harassed and threatened me while he has camped outside a school across the street from my family's home."

Billy went on to claim that he started leaving "extremely disturbing and threatening" letters on her family home in Los Angeles. One of the letters reportedly read, "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me."

The "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" star further alleged that the man had slept on the school's property "most nights." She added that he would "stare at [her] while [she enters and exits her] family's home."

"Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is," the Grammy Award-winning artist explained. "After I pull into the driveway and get out of the car, I can hear Hearle talking to himself in an ominous voice, which increases my anxiety level even more."

"Whenever [John] sees me he always says something to me or makes a sign or a gesture directed to me," she continued detailing. "For example, he recently made a throat slitting gesture to me as I was backing my car into my driveway. I interpreted this as Hearle wanting to violently harm me in some way."

Billie then divulged that John's "constant presence and harassment causes [her] substantial anxiety, fear and emotional stress," although her property was guarded by her security team. Her father, Patrick O'Connell, further pointed out in his declaration, "My family and I feel vulnerable and unsafe because we honestly have no idea of what Hearle is capable of, or what his intentions are towards my daughter."