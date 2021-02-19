 
 

Billie Eilish Granted Protection From Man Sending Her Death Threats

Billie Eilish Granted Protection From Man Sending Her Death Threats
Instagram
Celebrity

In a court document filed on February 11, the 'Therefore I Am' songstress claims that a man named John Matthew Hearle has left 'extremely disturbing and threatening' letters on her family home.

  • Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish could now breathe a little easier. The "Therefore I Am" singer, who filed a restraining order against a stalker she accused of sending her death threats, has finally got her request for protection granted.

The 19-year-old star filed the petition on February 11. In the filing declaration, she detailed, "For nearly six months, an individual who has identified himself as John Matthews Hearle, a/k/a Adam Lucifer, has harassed and threatened me while he has camped outside a school across the street from my family's home."

Billy went on to claim that he started leaving "extremely disturbing and threatening" letters on her family home in Los Angeles. One of the letters reportedly read, "You can't get what you want, unless what you want is to die for me."

  See also...

The "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" star further alleged that the man had slept on the school's property "most nights." She added that he would "stare at [her] while [she enters and exits her] family's home."

"Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is," the Grammy Award-winning artist explained. "After I pull into the driveway and get out of the car, I can hear Hearle talking to himself in an ominous voice, which increases my anxiety level even more."

"Whenever [John] sees me he always says something to me or makes a sign or a gesture directed to me," she continued detailing. "For example, he recently made a throat slitting gesture to me as I was backing my car into my driveway. I interpreted this as Hearle wanting to violently harm me in some way."

Billie then divulged that John's "constant presence and harassment causes [her] substantial anxiety, fear and emotional stress," although her property was guarded by her security team. Her father, Patrick O'Connell, further pointed out in his declaration, "My family and I feel vulnerable and unsafe because we honestly have no idea of what Hearle is capable of, or what his intentions are towards my daughter."

You can share this post!

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald 'Overjoyed' to Be Pregnant With Fourth Child After Miscarriage

Man Claims Kodak Black Stole His Girl Amid Mellow Rackz Engagement Rumors
Related Posts
Billie Eilish on Spending Three Years Hating Fame: I Felt Stupid

Billie Eilish on Spending Three Years Hating Fame: I Felt Stupid

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish Gets Flirty With Female Fan on Instagram Live

Billie Eilish on Being Clueless About Cost of Basic Food Essentials: I Feel Kind of Stupid

Billie Eilish on Being Clueless About Cost of Basic Food Essentials: I Feel Kind of Stupid

Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Unexpected Effect of Taking Weight Loss Pill at Age 12

Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Unexpected Effect of Taking Weight Loss Pill at Age 12

Most Read
Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations
Celebrity

Gorilla Glue Girl Claims Her GoFundMe Is Under Investigation After Fraud Accusations

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Debra Messing Calls Ashley Judd's 55 Hour Rescue From Congo Rainforest 'Best of Humanity'

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Lamar Odom's Ex Sabrina Parr Caught Getting Intimate With Trey Songz at Club

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Meghan Markle Doesn't Tell Family About Second Pregnancy News, Half-Sister Samantha Says

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated

Michael B. Jordan's Valentine's Day Gifts for Lori Harvey Are Romantic and Financially Calculated

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Tyrese Gibson Defends B. Simone Following Backlash Over Her Viral Manifesting Love Video

Tyrese Gibson Defends B. Simone Following Backlash Over Her Viral Manifesting Love Video