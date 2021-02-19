 
 

Post Malone Doesn't Hesitate to Say No to Idea of 6ix9ine Collab

Fans love his response as one of them writes in an Instagram comment that the 25-year-old 'Hollywood's Bleeding' musician is 'too big for a tekashi feature anyway.'

  Feb 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Post Malone is among the top rappers in current hip-hop music industry. Many rappers might hope to collaborate with the "Hollywood's Bleeding" musician and he welcomed the idea of working with another musician. However, it didn't seem to be the case for Tekashi69 (6ix9ine).

In a video posted by DJ Akademiks, Post could be seen being hounded by paparazzi in West Hollywood earlier this week. When asked about any artists whom he would like to work with in the future, Post responded, "I've worked with a lot of different artists…I met Robin Pecknold from Fleet Floxes today, which was one of my favorite bands since middle school." He added, "And it was really cool to be able to meet him and vibe with him."

When one of the reporters asked if he would want to collaborate with the "ZEZE" rapper, the 2021 Grammy Awards Album of the Year nominee politely declined, "Would I? Chances are, no."

  See also...

Fans loved his response as one of them wrote in the comment section, "He said no respectfully." Another fan added, "Post too big for a tekashi feature anyway." Echoing the sentiment, one user said, "Post Malone too cool."

However, someone didn't seem to buy Post's words. "he capping. he's gonna work w him sooner or later lmao," the person alleged. Defending the "GOOBA" spitter, one person wrote, "69 wouldn't work with him either."

Post has enjoyed a successful life and things are looking great for him this year as well. Despite the success, he never forgets to give back as he handed out a free pair of his custom-designed Crocs from Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog collaboration to every single student at his alma mater Grapevine High School back in December 2020. Grapevine school principal Alex Fingers revealed the donation in a Twitter post that read, "Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community! Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success! #ThanksPosty #Posty."

Principal Fingers also made the announcement of the "Wow." rapper's charitable act through a video. Informing his students, he said, "One of our own Grapevine High School graduate Post Malone has noticed your work and decided to give you guys a little bit of something descending into the holiday season on the right foot."

"Post Malone does great and give him back to our community," the educator continued to rave about the 25-year-old. "He loves Grapevine High School and the community that raised him here, and he wanted to do something to give back to his community that has kind of nurtured him and allowed him to have the levels of success that he's had."

