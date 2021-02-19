First Red-Band Trailer of 'Mortal Kombat' Previews Bloody and Brutal Fights

HBO Max Movie

The age-restricted sneak peek also introduces the fighters in the mighty martial competition, Sonya Blade, Jax, Kano, Liu Kang and Kung Lao in addition to the lead character, Cole Young.

AceShowbiz - The first official trailer for "Mortal Kombat" is here for fans' viewing pleasure. Making its way out online, the age-restricted sneak peek is basked in bloody glory as it offers a glimpse at the brutal fights between the protagonists and the baddies.

The video features familiar characters, including Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Kano (Josh Lawson), Jackson "Jax" Briggs (Mehcad Brooks), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang), in addition to introducing the new lead, Cole Young, who is portrayed by Lewis Tan. The video hints that Cole is unaware of his heritage or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down.

"Fearing for his family's safety," the washed-up mixed martial arts fighter "goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with," the official synopsis reads. "Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark."

The synopsis goes on describing, "Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth's greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana -- the immense power from within his soul -- in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

Joe Taslim ("Star Trek Beyond") is cast as Bi-Han and Sub-Zero, with Chin Han ("Skyscraper") as Shang Tsung. Also supporting the cast are Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, Matilda Kimber as Emily Young, and Laura Brent as Allison Young.

"Mortal Kombat" is a live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name. The upcoming movie is the third film being developed in the franchise, after the second film, "Mortal Kombat: Annihilation" (1997), ended up as a critical and commercial failure.

Simon McQuoid serves behind the lens for the upcoming movie, with James Wan among the producers alongside Todd Garner, McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh. Greg Russo and Dave Callaham penned the script. The movie is set to be released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on April 16.