Paris Hilton Gushes Fiance Carter Reum 'Was Absolutely Worth the Wait' After Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The 'This Is Paris' star has gotten engaged to her boyfriend of just over a year after he got down on one knee with a Jean Dousset-designed ring while they celebrated her birthday on a private island.

Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is hearing the wedding bells. When announcing that she has gotten engaged to her boyfriend of just over a year, the star of YouTube documentary series "This Is Paris" gushed that Carter Reum "was absolutely worth the wait."

The 40 year-old socialite broke the happy news in an interview with Vogue. "I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner," she raved. "Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!"

Paris' beau popped the big question on Saturday, February 13 while they enjoyed a romantic trip to a private island to celebrate her 40th birthday. The author and entrepreneur got down on one knee with a Jean Dousset-designed emerald cut diamond ring.

Paris also made public her engagement to Carter via Instagram on Wednesday, February 17. Alongside a slideshow of the proposal photos, she wrote, "When you find your soulmate, you don't just know it. You feel it. My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise."

"As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever," she added. "There's no one I'd rather spend forever with. To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit ParisHilton.com. Here's to Love - the Forever Kind."

Paris' announcement was met with excitement from fellow celebrities. One in particular was Kris Jenner who replied, "Congratulations!!!!!!! So excited and happy!!!!" Heidi Klum sent similar sentiment by noting, "Congratulations. I am so happy for you two. Sending lots of love." Miranda Kerr chimed in, "So happy for you!!!"

Hours afterwards, "The Simple Life" alum put out another clip of her and her now-fiance. She enthusiastically penned, "My fairytale dream came true! I love my future husband so much! Best birthday surprise ever!! So excited to be your wife!"

Paris and Carter sparked dating rumors in January 2020. The twosome were seen kissing and dancing together at a Golden Globes after-party. In early December at the same year, the hotel heiress commemorated their one-year dating anniversary by posting on Instagram that she believed that he was "the one."