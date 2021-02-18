First Trailer for Emma Stone's 'Cruella' Gives Off Serious Harley Quinn Vibes

Movie

Stone's title character Cruella de Vil is set to unleash her madness as she appears ready to challenge Emma Thompson's Baroness Von Hellman, the head of a prestigious fashion house.

AceShowbiz - Emma Stone morphs into Cruella de Vil in the first official trailer for Disney's "Cruella". Set to tell the origin story of "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" villain from the point of view of the title character, the trailer sees a young fashion designer, Estella de Vil, who transforms into the baddie.

"From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world very differently than everyone else," Stone's character narrates the video. "That didn't sit well with some people, but I wasn't for everyone. I guess they were always scared that I would be ... a psycho," she says, followed by the sound of her maniacal laugh.

Estella is then seen turning heads at a party, where she comes face-to-face with Emma Thompson's Baroness Von Hellman, the head of a prestigious fashion house who hires Estella. Seemingly ready to challenge the woman with power in the room, she continues saying in voiceover, "But a new day brings new opportunities. And I was ready to make a statement. How does the saying go? I am woman, hear me roar."

The trailer gives off strong Harley Quinn vibes as Estella a.k.a. Cruella is set to unleash her "mad" side. "I was born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad," she declares, while the scenes show her driving off in a possibly stolen car and other crimes likely pulled off by her.

Described as "an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious - and notoriously fashionable - villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil," "Cruella" is set "in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets."

The official synopsis continues, "One day, Estella's flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson ('Howards End', 'Sense & Sensibility'). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella."

The movie is directed by Craig Gillespie ("I Tonya") from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, and story by Aline Brosh McKenna, Kelly Marcel as well as Steve Zissis. It is set for a theatrical release in the U.S. on May 28.