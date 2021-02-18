Paris Jackson Adores Paris Hilton After Going Through Similar Boarding House Experience

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

When speaking to Kathy Hilton, the daughter of late pop icon Michael Jackson praises her hotel heiress daughter for teaching her the importance of empowering other women.

Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paris Jackson had "very, very similar experiences" to Paris Hilton when she went to boarding school.

The singer who is the daughter of the late pop icon Michael Jackson and nurse Debbie Rowe - attended a reformatory school in Utah during her younger years and she admitted she identified with some of the treatment endured by the hotel heiress, who recently testified in a court about the physical and emotional abuse she suffered during her time at school.

Speaking to Hilton's mother Kathy for C Magazine, she explained, "I went through some very, very similar experiences with those kind of teen places."

"She's been through a lot and it's amazing to see her come out of the other end ... a diamond."

Jackson admitted the "Stars Are Blind" hitmaker has taught her the importance of empowering other women.

"(She taught me) the importance of setting a good example as a strong woman, and being able to uplift other women. We don't really have as great a head start as some men," she said, before praising Hilton for the way she has navigated her way "through the industry."

"I absolutely adore her," Jackson continued. "I admire her strength. She's insanely smart, insanely funny. It's really nice having someone there who has been around the block."

"She's done this for a long time and she's clearly so good at maneuvering her way through the industry. It's nice to know that I can call her when I hit a crossroad."

"We have a lot of similar experiences."

Earlier this month (February), Hilton testified in court against Provo Canyon School in Utah, accusing staff members of physically and emotionally abusing her during her teens.

The heiress, who attended a different school to Jackson, said, "I was verbally, mentally and physically abused on a daily basis. I was cut off from the outside world and stripped of all my human rights."