Cardi B Insists She Deserves to Get Cocky for a Day Amid Accusation of Success Obsession
Claiming to be a victim of double standard, the 'WAP' hitmaker declares that she is already looking forward to her next project while continuing to boast about her achievements.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has insisted she's entitled to "brag" about her success.

The chart-topping rap star has hit back at her critics on social media, insisting she'll continue to boast about her achievements online as she keeps proving people wrong.

Cardi - who released her new single, "Up", earlier this month - explained, "Naaaa naaaa Let me talk my big cash s***t f**k outta hereeeeee !!!Last Monday when I announced my single ya was in here clockin and talkin s**t bout my twitter likes as in I'm not most hated on this app.Now that I prove motherf**kers wrong imma brag on it on GANG ! (sic)".

Cardi B's Twitter Post 01

Cardi B hit back at those criticizing her for boasting about her success.

Cardi, 28, thinks she's earned the right to talk-up her career achievements.

The rap star also revealed she's already looking forward to her next project.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "Let us talk our s**t and brag for a day ,WE DESERVE It ! When it comes to Cardi it's always something we work hard .We humble we deserve to get big cocky for at least a day .I’m sooo happy!!! I can't wait for my next project ! (sic)"

Cardi B's Twitter Post 02

Cardi B explained why she believed she deserved to get cocky.

Cardi has been accused of obsessing about the performance of her singles in the music charts.

However, the outspoken star insisted she's the victim of a double standard.

Cardi B's Twitter Post 03

Cardi B claimed to be a victim of double standard.

She said, "It's obsessive when I do it but not when other people brag about it right ? When I win it's a problem but when other artist discount their s**t and do hundred things to debut high it's not chart obsessed.Artist should be happy ass f**k when they debut high ALL OF THEM ! (sic)"

