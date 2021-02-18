Cardi B Insists She Deserves to Get Cocky for a Day Amid Accusation of Success Obsession

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has insisted she's entitled to "brag" about her success.
The chart-topping rap star has hit back at her critics on social media, insisting she'll continue to boast about her achievements online as she keeps proving people wrong.
Cardi - who released her new single, "Up", earlier this month - explained, "Naaaa naaaa Let me talk my big cash s***t f**k outta hereeeeee !!!Last Monday when I announced my single ya was in here clockin and talkin s**t bout my twitter likes as in I'm not most hated on this app.Now that I prove motherf**kers wrong imma brag on it on GANG ! (sic)".
Cardi, 28, thinks she's earned the right to talk-up her career achievements.
The rap star also revealed she's already looking forward to her next project.
She wrote on the micro-blogging platform, "Let us talk our s**t and brag for a day ,WE DESERVE It ! When it comes to Cardi it's always something we work hard .We humble we deserve to get big cocky for at least a day .I’m sooo happy!!! I can't wait for my next project ! (sic)"
Cardi has been accused of obsessing about the performance of her singles in the music charts.
However, the outspoken star insisted she's the victim of a double standard.
She said, "It's obsessive when I do it but not when other people brag about it right ? When I win it's a problem but when other artist discount their s**t and do hundred things to debut high it's not chart obsessed.Artist should be happy ass f**k when they debut high ALL OF THEM ! (sic)"