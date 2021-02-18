 
 

Jeezy Honors His Late Mother in Heartfelt Tribute

The cause of his mom's death remains unclear, but the 43-year-old rapper revealed back in a 2019 interview that his mom had been battling undisclosed health complications.

  Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jeezy (Young Jeezy) is mourning the loss of his mother. Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, February 17, the rapper penned an emotional tribute to his mother alongside a picture of him attending her funeral.

"You taught me to be a man when I was a boy," he opened his message. "Made me man up [and] be a father when I was a kid. Raised me to be a natural born leader when I was lost. You lifted me when I was down. Inspired me when I had no inspiration. Always told me I was Bigger than my circumstances."

Jeezy, who also shared a video of his late mom, went on to call her his "Super Hero." He continued, "Feared nothing or no one.. No obstacle or set backs. One of the only people in the world I could trust. When I had nothing or no one, I had you Mamma. You was hard on me. I thank you for that. You gave me confidence when I didn't have any. Made me feel like I can put the world on my back and walk barefoot."

Saying that his mom "never judged or down talked" his "dreams" and "downfalls," the 43-year-old musician noted, "You just encouraged. I thank GOD you got a glimpse of the Man and Woman you raised and all the good we gave to world all because you gave it to us. My faith is strong. I know God has you now. We let heaven borrow our Angel. Kiss my brother Michael. Tell em we love him. And to take care of you. You are in a better place. Dancing and singing to your favorite songs. With that beautiful smile on your face...."

Concluding his tribute, the fiance of Jeannie Mai vowed to "continue to make you proud. I LOVE YOU MOMMA. FORVER MY MOMMA’S BABY." He added, "Don't you worry, I got Trina and the Family. Rest in Heaven our Queen."

The cause of her death remains unclear. However, Jeezy revealed back in a 2019 interview with HotNewHipHop that his mom had been battling undisclosed health complications.

