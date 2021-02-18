FKA twigs Describes Shia LaBeouf Alleged Abusive Relationship as 'Aggressive Love'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Opening up more about the dark period of her relationship with the 'Transformers' actor, the 'Cellophane' singer candidly stresses that it was a miracle she came out alive.

AceShowbiz - British singer FKA twigs insists it's a "miracle" she survived her allegedly abusive relationship with Shia LaBeouf.

The "Cellophane" hitmaker is suing the "Transformers" actor for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship from late 2018 to 2019, and she admits she surprised herself by emerging from the dark period in her life alive.

Recounting the personal trauma in a candid interview with Elle magazine, she claims the situation slowly escalated, "It's a miracle I came out alive... If you put a frog in a boiling pot of water, that frog is going to jump out straightaway. Whereas if you put a frog in cool water and heat it up slowly, that frog is going to boil to death. That was my experience being with LaBeouf."

Twigs, real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett, knew something didn't feel right about the romance, but she kept being drawn back in by the actor.

"It was a bit too much. It felt uncomfortable," she said. "I look back now, and it feels like really aggressive love."

The artist was determined to open up about her alleged experiences in the hopes of helping others in similar situations, but she believes it was "pure luck" she's no longer stuck in her living nightmare.

"I think it's luck," she said of getting out of the relationship. "I honestly wish I could say that I found some strength and I saw this light. I wish I could say, '(It is) a testament to my strong character,' or 'It's the way my mother raised me.' "

"It's none of that. It's pure luck that I'm not in that situation anymore... People wouldn't think that it would happen to a woman like me. The biggest misconception is, 'Well, you're smart. If it was that bad, why didn't you leave...?' It can happen to anyone... It made me realize I need to come forward and talk about my experience."

And twigs, who is now dating The 1975 rocker Matty Healy, is still finding it hard to recover from the tough time, "What I went through with my abuser is, hands down, the worst thing (I've experienced) in the whole of my life," she declared. "Recovering has been the hardest thing I've ever tried to do."

LaBeouf, who recently checked into rehab to deal with his personal demons, has denied all the allegations made against him and is fighting her lawsuit seeking damages.