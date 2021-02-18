 
 

Prince Philip to Spend Few Nights in London Hospital After Feeling Unwell

Prince Philip to Spend Few Nights in London Hospital After Feeling Unwell
WENN
Celebrity

The Duke of Edinburgh, who is married to Queen Elizabeth II, is confirmed to have been admitted to the King Edward VII hospital to be kept under observation 'as a precautionary measure.'

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Philip has been admitted to hospital on Tuesday, February 16 for a few days "as a precautionary measure."

The 99-year-old royal, who is married to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, is expected to spend a few nights at the King Edward VII hospital in London on the advice of his doctor after feeling unwell.

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh's admission to hospital and said he would likely be there for a few days to rest and to be kept under observation.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening," the statement released on Wednesday read. "The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest."

  See also...

It has not been confirmed why Prince Philip is currently in hospital at the time of writing. However, a palace source told the BBC that it was not related to coronavirus. A royal source additionally told CNN that the Duke traveled to the hospital by car and it was not an emergency admission. The source went on noting that he walked into the hospital unaided.

The Queen and Philip received their COVID-19 vaccinations last month.

The British monarch, 94, and her husband were administered the vaccine, reportedly by a doctor at Windsor Castle, as they are in the over 80s group, who are some of the first people to be vaccinated.

It is typically uncommon for the royals to issue statements on private health matters but it's believed the Queen decided to announce the news to avoid any speculation.

You can share this post!

Heidi Montag Calls Out 'Disgusting' Body Shamers While Denying Pregnancy Rumors

FKA twigs Describes Shia LaBeouf Alleged Abusive Relationship as 'Aggressive Love'
Related Posts
Prince Philip Discharged From Hospital

Prince Philip Discharged From Hospital

Prince Philip Gets Hospitalized

Prince Philip Gets Hospitalized

Prince Philip Will Not Face Prosecution for January Car Crash

Prince Philip Will Not Face Prosecution for January Car Crash

Prince Philip 'Greatly Relieved' No One Was Seriously Injured in Norfolk Car Accident

Prince Philip 'Greatly Relieved' No One Was Seriously Injured in Norfolk Car Accident

Most Read
Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation
Celebrity

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos