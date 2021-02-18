Rush Limbaugh Lost Battle With Lung Cancer at 70

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

The controversial radio host, whose passing was confirmed by his widow Kathryn, wet public with the Stage 4 diagnosis before he was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

AceShowbiz - Controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh has lost his battle with lung cancer.

The conservative figure passed away on Wednesday, February 17 and the news was announced on his radio show by Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn. "I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today," she said before adding that Limbaugh had died that morning from complications of lung cancer.

He revealed he was battling Stage 4 lung cancer in February, 2020 - the day before U.S. President Donald Trump presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The pioneering talk show host was 70.

Limbaugh launched his popular syndicated radio show in 1988, and quickly became one of the most influential conservative voices in media.

Last year, his show aired on more than 600 stations via Premiere Networks and reached 27 million people weekly.

He landed in hot water often because of his conspiracy theories that benefited Donald Trump and the other political figures he supported over the years. Back in 2008, the media icon acknowledged the weight of his words in an interview with The New York Times. "I take the responsibility that comes with my show very seriously," he revealed at the time. "I want to persuade people with ideas.

He went on to say to the newspaper, "I don't walk around thinking about my power. But in my heart and soul, I know I have become the intellectual engine of the conservative movement."