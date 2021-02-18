 
 

Rush Limbaugh Lost Battle With Lung Cancer at 70

Rush Limbaugh Lost Battle With Lung Cancer at 70
WENN/Judy Eddy
Celebrity

The controversial radio host, whose passing was confirmed by his widow Kathryn, wet public with the Stage 4 diagnosis before he was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

  • Feb 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Controversial radio host Rush Limbaugh has lost his battle with lung cancer.

The conservative figure passed away on Wednesday, February 17 and the news was announced on his radio show by Limbaugh's widow, Kathryn. "I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today," she said before adding that Limbaugh had died that morning from complications of lung cancer.

He revealed he was battling Stage 4 lung cancer in February, 2020 - the day before U.S. President Donald Trump presented him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The pioneering talk show host was 70.

  See also...

Limbaugh launched his popular syndicated radio show in 1988, and quickly became one of the most influential conservative voices in media.

Last year, his show aired on more than 600 stations via Premiere Networks and reached 27 million people weekly.

He landed in hot water often because of his conspiracy theories that benefited Donald Trump and the other political figures he supported over the years. Back in 2008, the media icon acknowledged the weight of his words in an interview with The New York Times. "I take the responsibility that comes with my show very seriously," he revealed at the time. "I want to persuade people with ideas.

He went on to say to the newspaper, "I don't walk around thinking about my power. But in my heart and soul, I know I have become the intellectual engine of the conservative movement."

You can share this post!

FKA twigs Describes Shia LaBeouf Alleged Abusive Relationship as 'Aggressive Love'

Chris Cornell's Widow Deems Soundgarden Self-Serving and Heartless in Clash Over Stake Buyout
Related Posts
Rush Limbaugh Feels He's 'Letting Everybody Down' With Advanced Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Rush Limbaugh Feels He's 'Letting Everybody Down' With Advanced Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Most Read
Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation
Celebrity

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son

Kevin Hunter Appears to Accuse Wendy Willliams of Being Absent Mother for Their Son