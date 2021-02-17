 
 

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan
WENN/Instagram/Johnny Louis
Celebrity

In a recent interview with VladTV, the Baton Rouge rapper claimed that he would never marry a woman like Lori, who has a long dating history, before calling her current boyfriend Michael a 'simp.'

  • Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) landed in hot water for his comments on Lori Harvey's body count in recent episode of VladTV. When asked about the model's alleged relationship history, which involved several big names including Trey Songz, Future and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Boosie revealed that while he would sleep with her, he would never marry her.

Rather unsurprisingly, the comments enraged social media users who quickly slammed the Baton Rouge rapper's remarks that many called out-of-touch, misogynistic and hypocritical. "Boosie got 6 baby mothers talkin bout Lori Harvey aint wife material," one person criticized Boosie. Similarly, someone added, "Boosie is 38 with 8 children, 6 babymothers and diabetes. 24 year old Lori Harvey should be the least of his worries."

Dragging Boosie for calling Lori's current boyfriend Michael B. Jordan a "simp" in the controversial interview, another user wrote, "Men think so highly of themselves. Boosie, a never married, uneducated, hideously ugly man with 100 kids thinks somebody is a simp. How will MBJ live with that?!?!?!???"

  See also...

"Pretty sure Lori Harvey isn't offended that Boosie said he wouldn't marry her. But also, the conversation surrounding her is very weird and gross. I don't understand the need for this every time the girl gets showered with rose petals on the floor," one other comment read. Calling him delusional, someone tweeted, "Boosie saying he wouldn't marry Lori Harvey like he would even be an option to her is the most delusional thing I've read all week."

Explaining his take on Lori's dating history, Boosie previously shared in the interview, "I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s 'goals' but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit, who not housing her, running through her."

He went on to say, "The last time I went to Diddy's house, him and Bu was together. They dogs." While calling the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey "a beautiful woman," Boosie opined that people "gotta stop giving the glory to the women. What about the bachelors? … She's not tied to none of them. What about the Futures? The Trey Songz? Who are really bending through these h**s? … We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori."

Boosie also said that he had no intention to ever marry "a woman like that," though he woudn't mind sleeping with her. "I'm just trying to f**k…I just want a beautiful good girl," he said.

You can share this post!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reflect on Their 'Wrong Approach' to Get Pregnant

Heidi Montag Calls Out 'Disgusting' Body Shamers While Denying Pregnancy Rumors
Related Posts
Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Boosie Badazz Refuses to Snitch on His Shooter

Boosie Badazz 'Pissed the F**k Off' as C-Murder Doesn't Get Trump Pardon

Boosie Badazz 'Pissed the F**k Off' as C-Murder Doesn't Get Trump Pardon

Boosie Badazz Makes $1K Offer to Suck His Toes

Boosie Badazz Makes $1K Offer to Suck His Toes

Most Read
Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation
Celebrity

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Allegedly Expecting Twins With Abby De La Rosa

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms She Has a Boyfriend Amid Pardison Fontaine Dating Rumors

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Beyonce Called Out for Looking Unrecognizable in 'Icy Park' Promo Photos

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine's Fight Allegedly Caught on Her Friend's IG Live

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Bhad Bhabie Reveals Plan to Join OnlyFans, Explains Her Content

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money

Salma Hayek Gushes About the 'Magic' in Her Husband as She's Accused of Marrying Him for Money