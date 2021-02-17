Boosie Badazz Slammed for His Comments on Lori Harvey and Her Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

WENN/Instagram/Johnny Louis Celebrity

In a recent interview with VladTV, the Baton Rouge rapper claimed that he would never marry a woman like Lori, who has a long dating history, before calling her current boyfriend Michael a 'simp.'

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) landed in hot water for his comments on Lori Harvey's body count in recent episode of VladTV. When asked about the model's alleged relationship history, which involved several big names including Trey Songz, Future and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs, Boosie revealed that while he would sleep with her, he would never marry her.

Rather unsurprisingly, the comments enraged social media users who quickly slammed the Baton Rouge rapper's remarks that many called out-of-touch, misogynistic and hypocritical. "Boosie got 6 baby mothers talkin bout Lori Harvey aint wife material," one person criticized Boosie. Similarly, someone added, "Boosie is 38 with 8 children, 6 babymothers and diabetes. 24 year old Lori Harvey should be the least of his worries."

Dragging Boosie for calling Lori's current boyfriend Michael B. Jordan a "simp" in the controversial interview, another user wrote, "Men think so highly of themselves. Boosie, a never married, uneducated, hideously ugly man with 100 kids thinks somebody is a simp. How will MBJ live with that?!?!?!???"

"Pretty sure Lori Harvey isn't offended that Boosie said he wouldn't marry her. But also, the conversation surrounding her is very weird and gross. I don't understand the need for this every time the girl gets showered with rose petals on the floor," one other comment read. Calling him delusional, someone tweeted, "Boosie saying he wouldn't marry Lori Harvey like he would even be an option to her is the most delusional thing I've read all week."

Explaining his take on Lori's dating history, Boosie previously shared in the interview, "I think we need to stop giving the women the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s 'goals' but this is not goals. We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who are running through a beautiful woman like this the credit, who not housing her, running through her."

He went on to say, "The last time I went to Diddy's house, him and Bu was together. They dogs." While calling the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey "a beautiful woman," Boosie opined that people "gotta stop giving the glory to the women. What about the bachelors? … She's not tied to none of them. What about the Futures? The Trey Songz? Who are really bending through these h**s? … We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori."

Boosie also said that he had no intention to ever marry "a woman like that," though he woudn't mind sleeping with her. "I'm just trying to f**k…I just want a beautiful good girl," he said.