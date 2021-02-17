 
 

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Reflect on Their 'Wrong Approach' to Get Pregnant

The currently expecting couple reveals at one point 'The Bachelor' alum was 'worn out' from having sex every day in their desperate attempt to conceive a child.

AceShowbiz - Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham have gotten candid about their sex life. "The Bachelor" alum and his wife, who are currently expecting twins, reflected on their "wrong approach" to get pregnant again after suffering a miscarriage.

The married couple shared their story in a YouTube video that was put out on Monday, February 15. "At the beginning, we were just like, 'We'll have sex every day,' " the expectant father said, before his wife chimed in, "That's the wrong approach, apparently. My doctor was like, 'Yo, you need to calm down.' "

Lauren continued recalling that she would always remind her husband whenever their "peak fertility day" came. "I was like, 'Oh my gosh! We have like 12 hours, it's peak fertility. Let's go!' Arie's like, 'No. I'm not on board for this, I'm worn out.' He's like, 'This is just not fun anymore, count me out,' " she shared. "I got pissed."

"That month was a throwaway month," the Shades of Rose designer went on explaining. "And I was depressed at the end of the month [when my pregnancy] test was negative. Not the right approach."

Lauren further elaborated that she finally got pregnant after using an essential oil that her friend recommended. "Maybe this is the secret? I was just totally blown away that after the first month I used this that we got pregnant," she claimed. "I can't say it works for everybody... It could have been something that played a part for us."

Arie and Lauren, who tied the knot in January 2019 and share one child together, disclosed in May 2020 that they had gone through a pregnancy loss. Around seven months later, the pair announced that they are expecting "2 little miracles."

Making use of Instagram on December 21, Lauren shared ultrasound pictures and declared, "we maaaay have left out one small detail @luyendyktwins." Her husband posted the same photos on his own page and noted, "2 little miracles. Love them with all my heart already @luyendyktwins."

