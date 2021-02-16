Boosie Badazz Says He'd Sleep With Lori Harvey But Never Marry Her

Twitter/Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview with VladTV that is released on YouTube, the Baton Rouge rapper can be seen being asked about his take on the 24-year-old Instagram model's body count.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (previously known as Lil Boosie) talked about Lori Harvey in a new episode of VladTV. In the new clip on YouTube, Vlad could be heard asking the Baton Rouge rapper about his take on the Instagram model's body count.

To the question, the "One of Them Days Again" spitter responded, "I think we need to stop giving the woman the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it's 'goals.' " He continued speaking of Lori, who previously dated big names in the hip-hop industry including Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Future, "We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who running through women like this, the credit."

He went on saying, "Last time I went to Diddy house, him and Bu was together, they dawgs! We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori."

Vlad then chimed in, "To be fair, most of the guys we talking about have been through a bunch of bad chicks already. Lori Harvey is a very pretty girl, [but] I wouldn't put her at the absolute top of my list." That prompted Boosie to interject, "But the industry has! You wouldn't put her [on your list], the music has."

"You got to look at the bachelors who hear her on somebody song and be like 'who everybody talking about?' 'Watch this! I'm finna go get her.' you got to give the bachelors some kind of credit," Boosie shared.

He also brought up Meek Mill's 2018 track "Going Bad" on which he raps, "I got Lori Harvey on my wish list/ That's the only thing I want for Christmas." Weighing in on the song, Boosie said, "Now all the big dawgs want her. Once you been ran through like that, you only gonna catch a simp. You ain't gone catch no street n***a." When asked about Lori's current boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, the rapper said that he's "what kinda dude you gonna get" before calling him a "simp."

Before concluding the topic, Boosie admitted that he would sleep with Lori. However, he said that he would never marry her. "I just want a good girl," he reasoned.