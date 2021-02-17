Beyonce Offers Intimate Look at Her Valentine's Day Celebration With Family

Instagram Celebrity

In several pictures that she shares on her Instagram page, the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker looks stunning in a white button-down that she tucks into a red-hot skirt.

Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles has made this year's Valentine's Day celebration a family affair. Taking to her social media account, the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker shared pictures that captured some intimate moments she had with her family during the festivity.

Making use of Instagram on Monday, February 15, the 39-year-old R&B singer posted a slideshow of her V-Day celebration. Some of the photos she shared saw her looking stunning in a white button-down that she tucked into a red-hot skirt. She could also be seen carrying a red Alexander McQueen "The Story" bag.

One of the images seen in the montage presented her 3-year-old daughter, Rumi Carter, who was reaching out to the displayed Valentine's Day gift bags. Other pictures showed off the handmade presents she got from her two other children, 3-year-old Sir Carter and 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.

Beyonce additionally included a picture of her posing with husband Jay-Z before they headed to a romantic dinner date at Santa Monica eatery Giorgio Baldi. In the photo, the "Empire State Of Mind" rapper could be seen opting to go with black ensembles from head to toe.

This was not the first time Beyonce offered a glimpse at her children. On December 31, 2020, she treated her Intagram followers to a never-before-seen footage that saw one of her twins dancing to her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Savage Remix". The clip also featured a moment when she rode a golf cart with the twins.

In November the same year, the "Halo" songstress opened up about motherhood. Speaking to British Vogue, she revealed that she made sure her first daughter, Blue, was well aware about everything that happened in 2020, including the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an eight-year-old," she spilled at that time. "My best advice [to parents] is to love them [their children] harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world."