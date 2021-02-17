Lorenzo Lamas Proposes to Girlfriend of Less Than a Year During Romantic Las Vegas Trip

Instagram Celebrity

'It is a love like no other and we look forward to the day we become husband and wife,' declares the 'Renegade' star when announcing his engagement to Kenna Nicole Scott.

AceShowbiz - Actor Lorenzo Lamas is preparing to wed for the sixth time.

The former "The Bold and the Beautiful" star popped the question to Kenna Nicole Scott during a pre-Valentine's Day weekend (February 13-14) trip to Las Vegas, after less than a year of dating.

"The last 10 months with Kenna have been the most romantic months of my life and we have fallen deeply in love," the groom-to-be says.

"It is a love like no other and we look forward to the day we become husband and wife. Sometimes love waits for the stars to align and two soul paths to intersect. We are ecstatic!"

Lamas, 63, will be hoping the sixth time's the charm. His first wife was Victoria Hilbert, but it only lasted one year. His second marriage to his publicist, Michele Cathy Smith, with whom he had two children, son Alvaro Joshua "A.J." (born in 1983) and daughter Shayne (born in 1985).

Lamas was then in a relationship with actress Daphne Ashbrook. The couple had a daughter, Paton Lee (born in 1988). He then married his "Renegade" co-star Kathleen Kinmont in 1989 until their divorce in 1993.

His fourth wife was Playmate of the Month Shauna Sand, whom he married in 1996. The former couple had three daughters, Alexandra Lynne (born in 1997), Victoria (born in 1999) and Isabella Lorenza (born in 2001), before divorcing in 2002. His last marriage to Shawna Craig also ended in divorce in 2018.