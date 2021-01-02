Beyonce Treats Fans to Never-Before-Seen Footage of Her Kids Ahead of 2021

Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles celebrated the end of 2020 by sharing a video of her and her family on her Instagram account. On December 31, 2020, the "Lemonade" hitmaker took to the photo-sharing site to treat fan to a glimpse of her kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, in never-before-seen footage, much to Beyhives' excitement.

The 4-minute video featured her greatest accomplishments she successfully did last year. At one point, one of her twins was seen dancing along to the "Savage Remix" featuring Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion. The clip also saw an adorable moment of the mom of three and her twins as they're on a golf cart.

Some other moments featured in the video were the outtakes from their photoshoot together in addition to footage of Blue recording a song in the studio.

"Cheers to a New Year Beyhive!!" the music icon started her message to her fans. "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many losses, but we were united by our humanity. This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love."

Casting hope for 2021, the wife of Jay-Z went on writing,"As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love." She later concluded, "Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective. Here's to a better and brighter 2021! Love, B."

Prior to this, Beyonce also made headlines for her unique tribute to the chaotic year of 2020. The 39-year-old R&B singer gifted some of her gal pals and relatives a customized diamond pendant necklace that spells out "2020." She, however, added humor into the pendant as the word 2020 was designed as a hand featuring a raised middle finger.

"@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. '[a middle finger emoji]2020'," Beyonce's cousin Angie Beyonce described the gift along with a picture of the necklace. "It's a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one."

"When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year," she added. She went on sharing her message for a better new year, "Hopefully 2021 is good to the world."