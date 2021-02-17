Rachel Lindsay Says 'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Needs to Take Time to Get Educated on Racism

Instagram Celebrity

The former Bachelorette thinks Chris stepping aside from the dating competition franchise is 'the right decision' after he defended the alleged racist behavior of Rachael Kirkconnell.

Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rachel Lindsay has reacted to Chris Harrison's temporary exit from "The Bachelor". Just days after the host announced that he will take a break from the dating competition franchise following backlash ignited by him defending Rachael Kirkconnell's alleged racist behavior, "The Bachelorette" alum agreed that he needs to get educated on racism.

The 35-year-old shared her two cents when speaking to "Extra" co-host, Billy Bush. "Chris has stepped aside, which I think is the right decision because, like he said, he needs to take time to get educated and on a profound and productive level to use his word," she pointed out. "And I think he needs to understand what was done, what was wrong, and what he said in that interview, and he needs time. He's stepped away to do that."

Rachel went on to share about how she felt after completing her interview with Chris. "When I walked away I was stunned," she first claimed. "Not at what was being said, because as Chris referenced in that interview, we have had these conversations. I wasn't shocked at the content of what he was saying."

"It was more of the fact that he was saying in the public, where other people can hear what you think, and your, your thoughts may be a bit controversial," the former attorney further explained. "But I remember also thinking, 'This is something that needs to be heard. This is something that needs to be seen.' And I felt a duty."

Pressed on what she regretted, Rachel wished she would ask more explanation from Chris when he tried to say the "Old South" party that Rachael allegedly attended in 2018 might look different in 2021. She elaborated, "I wish I would have said, particularly when he talked about the difference between 2018 and 2021, when he said 'was it not a good look there, or was it not… a good look in 2021?' "

"I wish I would have said, 'What do you mean by that? What was the difference in 2018?' " she added. "He kept talking about this lens, that we were looking at things through 2018 versus 2021 - I wish I had asked him to explain that."

Besides weighing in on racism issues, Rachel also called out former "Bachelor" contestant Hannah Brown for deleting her "southern belle" picture from Instagram. She blasted Hannah, who accidentally used the N-word in May 2020, while hosting an "Ask Me Anything" segment on Redditt with "Higher Learning" podcast co-host Van Lathan.

"I think there is a reason that her comments on the situation lacked substance," Rachel pointed out, referring to Hannah's apology for her racial slur. When asked for opinion on Hannah's move in removing the photo at issue, she wrote, "Wait seriously? This is why actions speak louder than words."

"This is why we have uncomfortable conversations and this could have really been a big teaching moment," she further argued. "We can't continue on a path of pretending things did not happen or running away from them. We do not 'learn and grow' from that."