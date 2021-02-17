 
 

Blac Chyna on Her Mom Saying She's Not Proud of Her: 'I Can't Change Nobody'

Tokyo Toni previously blasted the video vixen, saying that she's 'saddened' by Chyna's success because 'she couldn't receive the same things without doing the things she's done by hurting people.'

  • Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has broken her silence after her mom Tokyo Toni said that she's not proud of the video vixen's success. During her appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show" on Tuesday, February 16, Chyna revealed that "it's nothing for me to really say."

"I can't change nobody," the ex-fiancee of Rob Kardashian told the host of the matter. "My mom, she's set in her ways and I can't really dwell on anything in the past, I just have to focus on my kids and my career and the things that I have coming up and remain positive and pray'd up. That's honestly the only thing that's on my mind."

Prior to this, Toni blasted her daughter in an interview with Tasha K. "We're nothing alike. She mimicked me, just like Nicki Minaj did, just like Cardi B and everybody else. Mimicked me. But there's only one of me, how about that? No, it's one of me and it's one of her in which we're two individuals on two different paths-- not of love, but of every day."

Toni also shared that she's "not [proud of her]" and that she's "saddened by [what she's accomplished] because I know why she received it." Further explaining, she divulged, "She couldn't receive the same things without doing the things she's done by hurting people. By hurting her nannies, by hurting her friends, by embarrassing her family, by hurting her mother. So, to accomplish all of these things and have all that put on the line, no I'm not [proud]."

However, she noted one thing she's proud of her daughter. "But on the other side of it, I'm very proud that she has the things that she has. She don't have to sell a** and she ain't gotta go strip. So, on that tip, Mama proud, baby," she claimed.

Meanwhile, her relationship with her mom wasn't the only thing that Chyna discussed on Wendy's popular talk show. Chyna revealed that none of her baby daddies, Rob and rapper Tyga, pays child support. "Yeah, I don't get any child support from neither one of my children's father ... I feel like if they're doing their part on their end, and I'm doing mine, that's perfectly fine and the best co-parenting...," she revealed.

She went on saying, "I work every day, and I bust my tail to make sure my kids are good, stable, a roof over their heads, activities of course and just everything."

