Blac Chyna 'Perfectly Fine' Without Child Supports From Rob Kardashian and Tyga

The former 'Rob and Chyna' star doesn't mind receiving no child support from her two baby daddies as long as they're 'doing their part on their end' in co-parenting their kids.

Feb 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Blac Chyna has praised Rob Kardashian and Tyga for doing their "best" with co-parenting.

The model has reiterated that she doesn't receive any child support from her exes, with whom she has Dream, four, and King, eight, respectively, but insisted the pair do their "part" and that is "perfectly fine."

When asked by host Wendy Williams on "The Wendy Williams Show" if Rob pays child support, Blac replied, "No not all. Yeah, I don't get any child support from neither one of my children's father ... I feel like if they're doing their part on their end, and I'm doing mine, that's perfectly fine and the best co-parenting..."

"I work every day, and I bust my tail to make sure my kids are good, stable, a roof over their heads, activities of course and just everything."

Last year (20), Blac and Rob, 33, agreed to divide physical custody of their daughter.

The warring exes decided to equally split their time with their little girl and share vacation and holiday times, whilst also agreeing to alternate weeks with one another.

The former couple - who welcomed Dream in November 2016 - managed to reach an agreement "without court intervention."

Prior to that, it had been explained that the former couple had reached a "final custody agreement" with the help of their attorneys and a retired private judge.