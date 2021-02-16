Paris Hilton Expresses Gratitude to Paris Jackson for Her Support Following Abuse Claims

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The hotel heiress, who made shocking revelations about being abused as a teen while attending a boarding school in Utah, says that the model 'told me to call her whenever and she'll be there.'

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton raved about Paris Jackson in a new interview. Hilton, who made headlines after she revealed that she was abused at boarding school in Provo, Utah as a teen, expressed her gratitude to Jackson for marching beside her following the shocking revelations.

"I'm just grateful for her to being so brave for coming out and telling it," Hilton said of Jackson, who also came forward with her own experience at Provo Canyon School, during an interview with HollywoodLife.com to promote her "This Is Paris" podcast. "[It's] amazing to have her support and also surprising because I didn't know that and I've known her since she was born, so to hear that from her, her story, was very emotional."

The hotel heiress went on to say, "She told me to call her whenever and she'll be there, so I'm going to be planning something soon, definitely."

Hilton opened up about the abuse that she went through while attending the boarding school in her "This Is Paris" documentary, which premiered in the fall of 2020. Following the revelation, the successful entrepreneur continued to hold several protests and meeting with legislators to get bills passed so that this won't happen again.

"I felt like a lot of the people who worked there got off on torturing children and seeing them naked," she shared of the alleged abuse in her documentary as she also claimed that she was forced to take pills at the time. "I still have nightmares about it."

Jackson, who said that she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after she attended a similar school, showed support to Hilton in an October 2020 post. "I stand with @ParisHilton & all the survivors. #BreakingCodeSilence."

She added, "As a girl who also went to a behaviour modification 'boarding school' for almost two years as a teenager, and has since been diagnosed with PTSD because of it, and continue to have nightmares and trust issues, I stand with @ParisHilton and the other survivors. The other girls I'm still friends with to this day that went to the boarding school with me all have the same symptoms of PTSD and nightmares and trust issues."

"This is child abuse. #breakingcodesilence. Let's start with Provo and keep going from there," Jackson concluded. The daughter of Michael Jackson also attached a link to a petition to "shut the school down and stop the abuse of children."