6ix9ine's Lawyer Fires Back at Documentary Director for Calling Rapper 'Horrible Human Being'

Defending his client, Lance Lazzaro says 'Supervillain' director Karam Gill should look at the positive things the 'TROLLZ' hitmaker does for 'young people who were dying from cancer.'

Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine may have committed crimes, but he's not necessarily completely a bad guy. Thus, his attorney Lance Lazzaro has come to his defense after documentary director Karam Gill shaded the rapper as a "truly horrible human being."

Gill, who directed a three-part documentary of the Brooklyn artist, spoke about the notorious troll during an interview with Page Six. Ripping the ex-convict, the director said, "I think viewers will be shocked to realize how hyper calculated" the rapper is.

Gill said he was initially reluctant to touch the subject for his project, "Supervillain". "I never really wanted to explore Tekashi's story specifically, and actually was hesitant about the project at first because of how he has been such a toxic individual in our culture," he said, before explaining what made him change his mind, "[But] from a wider scope, I realized it's an extremely important story that shines a light on where we are as a culture."

He continued, "We're living in the era of manufactured celebrity, where people can create inauthentic online personas and rise to fame without any talent or morals. Tekashi's story is exactly that - he's someone who realized the power of having your own platform."

While making the series, Gill said he "was surprised to find out how much of a social media mastermind [Tekashi] truly was. His understanding of how human beings operate on these platforms is incredible."

On the public and media's perception of the 24-year-old star, Gill thinks that "the public and media hates him because he is truly a horrible human being who has done terrible things. And from an overall perspective, he loves to instigate and aggravate which is something that naturally sparks a reaction."

6ix9ine's lawyer has begged to differ though. Denying the claims by Gill, Lazzaro says of his client, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, "It's the furthest thing from the truth. Danny's talent speaks for itself, and Danny is a good human being."

Noting that Gill never met 6ix9ine in person, Lazarro adds, "Daniel Hernandez never was interviewed for [the docuseries], and never participated. It is interesting and almost unbelievable without ever having met the person... how [the director] characterized him. It's hard to fathom. No one can comment about his talent... and how he characterized him when he never met the person."

Lazzaro goes on insisting that everyone who knows his client personally realizes "he has a great heart." But instead of focusing on the negative things, the lawyer suggests that Gill "should go back and look at the things Danny did for people when they were on their last days of life."