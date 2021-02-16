Addison Rae's Boyfriend Bryce Halls Claims His Cheating Scandal Is Only 'Prank of the Century'

Instagram Celebrity

Meanwhile, Addison opens up in a new interview about how having a whopping 70 million followers on TikTok is 'mentally challenging' and 'it has to do with body image.'

AceShowbiz - Addison Rae's boyfriend has made it clear that he did not cheat on her. Finding himself under fire after being spotted on a date with singer Loren Gray, Bryce Halls claimed that his cheating scandal was only a "prank of the century."

The 21-year-old offered his clarification via his YouTube video that was uploaded on Monday, February 15. "So this is either gonna go really bad, or I just pull off the prank of the century. I feel like it's already kind of put out in the world, at least to my haters, that I'm a cheating scumbag. So, I'm gonna be pranking the media into thinking that I'm a cheating scumbag," he first revealed.

Bryce noted that both his and Loren's significant others have approved their prank. Before going for their faux date, the "fake" couple FaceTimed Addison. When they were ready to get into their car, Loren said, "I'm going to be the most hated person on the internet," to which Bryce replied, "Yes! Someone else for once!" The fake date was documented by his friend, Kevin Wong.

The Internet personality further divulged that he did the prank to deceive the media. "This is the first strategic chaotic thing we've ever done," he stated. "Everything else we've done, we f****d up on accident and then had to deal with the consequences. This time, we're controlling the narrative. F**k these p*****s. F**k these news outlets. Never trust what you see on the internet."

Bryce's cheating scandal aside, his girlfriend Addison opened up in a recent interview with Glamour UK about how she dealt with fame. "A lot of it has to do with body image," she said of the negativity she encountered on social media. "It's a really hard thing to deal with when you're a girl, especially going through your teens."

"I am 20 and my body is constantly changing, but people have this high standard around body image and say, 'Oh, you have to look like this to look great or to look hot or to be cool or to be pretty," the TikTok star, who has 70 million followers on the platform, added. "For me, a lot of people have said, 'Oh I love how comfortable she is and she doesn't look like the beauty standard.' "

"It's a backhanded compliment sometimes because people will be like, 'I'm so glad she's confident that she doesn't look perfect," she further explained. "It hurts sometimes when people say that, because I think everyone's perfect, so why is there some standard of 'this body is the ideal body'?"

Addison further admitted that she wanted to give up so many times since she found social media "mentally challenging." However, she decided not to because she did "remember that [she] got where [she is] today, and that [she] should take every opportunity [she] can to just accomplish everything that [she] dreamed of."