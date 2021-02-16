Julia Fox Admits to Giving Birth to Baby Boy After Rushed Maternity Photoshoot

Instagram Celebrity

Sharing several pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump in nothing but a pair of elbow-length gloves and heels, the 'Uncut Gems' actress recalls the story behind them.

AceShowbiz - "Uncut Gems" star Julia Fox is a first-time mother.

The actress, who won critical acclaim for her role alongside Adam Sandler in the 2019 crime thriller, took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of herself showing off her baby bump - wearing just a pair of elbow-length gloves and heels.

Alongside the images, Julia explained the photoshoot was a bit of a rush job, as it took place just hours before she gave birth to son Valentino in January 2021.

"These photos were taken by my sis @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I would need to go have my baby early cuz of some blood pressure issues," she wrote. "I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn't taken any pics but my girls came thru for me. @nikitakesh brought the make up and @esychka brought the gloves and this is the final product."

"Right after the shoot I went to the hospital and had my precious baby boy. My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life. #milf."

"Younger" star Debi Mazar was among the celebrities offering their congratulations, writing, "Oh my GOD!Gorgeous!!!Congratualtions! Aunt Debi awaits Valentino." Makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher commented, "Love this love you girl!" while comedian/host Darlene Demorizi added, "Omg congrats beautiful."

Julia wed Peter Artemiev, a private pilot based out of Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, in November 2018. They reside in Yorkville, Manhattan.