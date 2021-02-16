Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Vow to Give Adopted First Child a Life of Inclusivity and Support

Instagram Celebrity

Two days after welcoming Sloane Phillips into their life, the married members of U.S. women's national soccer team share publicly a sweet note to their baby girl's birth mother.

AceShowbiz - U.S. Women's National Soccer team players Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have adopted their first child.

Little Sloane Phillips was born on February 12. The sports stars announced the happy news as she took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news with fans.

The couple also posted a sweet note to the girl's birth mother, writing, "Our promise to you: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support."

Krieger and Harris went on to write, "We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone! We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!"

Krieger added, "Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips.. we are so in love with you already! This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that's even possible."

"When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side."

The couple wed in 2019.