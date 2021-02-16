 
 

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Vow to Give Adopted First Child a Life of Inclusivity and Support

Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Vow to Give Adopted First Child a Life of Inclusivity and Support
Instagram
Celebrity

Two days after welcoming Sloane Phillips into their life, the married members of U.S. women's national soccer team share publicly a sweet note to their baby girl's birth mother.

  • Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - U.S. Women's National Soccer team players Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris have adopted their first child.

Little Sloane Phillips was born on February 12. The sports stars announced the happy news as she took to Instagram on Sunday to share the exciting news with fans.

The couple also posted a sweet note to the girl's birth mother, writing, "Our promise to you: We promise Sloane will be loved every single day by us, our friends and our family. We promise to give her the tools to live a happy, successful life of inclusivity and support."

Krieger and Harris went on to write, "We promise to share her adoption story with her from the very beginning and celebrate every milestone! We promise to encourage her to follow her dreams no matter how big or small. We promise to be open minded and respect your wishes to have future communication and that she will always know how much you love her!"

  See also...

Krieger added, "Welcome to our family, Sloane Phillips.. we are so in love with you already! This has been one of the most beautiful yet stressful processes I've ever experienced with you, @ashlynharris24 and I love you even more throughout this journey, if that's even possible."

"When we first dated, we always spoke about adoption and always wanted to give a child a loving, happy and stable home. I cannot wait to give her the world and be the best Mom I can be with you right by my side."

The couple wed in 2019.

You can share this post!

Chrissy Teigen Likens Self to 'Juicy Blow Up Doll' After Suffering From Extreme Allergic Reaction

Julia Fox Admits to Giving Birth to Baby Boy After Rushed Maternity Photoshoot
Related Posts
Female Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Get Married

Female Soccer Stars Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris Get Married

Most Read
Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House
Celebrity

Keith Urban Involved in Altercation After Nicole Kidman Was 'Swatted' at Sydney Opera House

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wack 100 Dubs Meek Mill a Loser for Dodging Fight With 6ix9ine During Confrontation

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Accused of Trying to Kill Her Rival

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine Fuel Romance Rumors With Flirty Exchange

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Luke Evans 'Secretly' Having New Boyfriend

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Toni Braxton and Birdman's Marriage Speculation Swirls

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Cyhi the Prynce Shares Pics of His Wrecked Car After He's Gunned Down in Atlanta

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

Lori Loughlin Receives Her Passport Back, Nearly Two Months After Prison Release

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

Miley Cyrus Flirting With MMA Fighter Julian Marquez on Valentine's Day

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

David Bowie's Wife and Daughter Mourning the Loss of Family Dog Max

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Robin Thicke Got Broody for Third Child With Fiancee Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in New York

Are Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Breaking Up?

Are Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves Breaking Up?