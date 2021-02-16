Phoebe Dynevor Finally Puts a Stop to Rege-Jean Page Dating Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

Though stressing that she always has a strictly professional relationship with her 'Bridgerton' co-star, the Daphne Bridgerton depicter admits the idea of finding love with a co-star is intriguing.

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Dynevor has finally shot down fans' hopes of a real-life romance with her "Bridgerton" co-star Rege-Jean Page after trying to keep the "magic" of TV alive for viewers.

The actors have played coy about the status of their relationship off-screen after sharing steamy sex scenes as Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings for the Netflix period drama, but now, after Page was spotted with writer and part-time soccer player Emily Brown, Dynevor has spoken out to dismiss speculation their chemistry has spilled over into real life.

"I'd love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional," she told You magazine.

"There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship. I'm glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."

Dynevor admits she is "intrigued" by the idea of finding love with a co-star, although it has "yet to happen" to her, and she didn't want to destroy the fantasy fans had come up with.

"People really root for us. We have to say we're actors, we're doing a job, there is something to be said for not spoiling the magic," Dynevor shared. "But at a certain point, you have to say 'no.' "

Page previously coyly addressed their romance rumors. "I think everything you need to know is on camera. That's why we presented it so beautifully for you," he told Access Hollywood in January. The 31-year-old hunk added, "All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material are more than enough."