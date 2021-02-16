Stu Block and Luke Appleton Resign From Iced Earth After Jon Schaffer's Capitol Riot Arrest

Instagram Music

The heavy metal band's co-founder is facing six federal charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, after he was caught on camera inside the building along with pro-Trump mob.

Feb 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Heavy metal band Iced Earth have lost singer Stu Block and bassist Luke Appleton in the wake of co-founder Jon Schaffer's arrest for his alleged involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Schaffer is facing six federal charges, including engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building, violent entry, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, after he was apparently caught on camera inside the Washington, D.C. building with other pro-Donald Trump mob members on January 6.

His bandmates soon issued a statement condemning the actions of the domestic terrorists, although they did not mention Schaffer by name, but now the fall out has prompted Block and Appleton to resign from the group.

In a statement issued via Facebook on Monday, February 15, Block explained, "I have informed Jon and his current management that I must announce my resignation from Iced Earth with immediate effect."

"Before I made any personal decision I needed the last few weeks to process the situation as well as respect others in our camp processing the situation. I thank you all very much for respecting this. It's the best decision in many ways for my personal/ professional growth going forward. Time to move on, heal and prosper."

"Much love and respect to you all. Don't fret! Stay tuned for some exciting things to come! Time to embark upon a new chapter. Be good to each other."

At the same time, Appleton shared his own message with fans on the social media platform, "In response to recent events & circumstances, I have notified Iced Earth's management and Jon that I will be resigning as the Iced Earth bassist with immediate effect," he wrote.

"I would like to thank everyone who has sent me their support and love during this difficult time. Thank you!!!"

Their exits leave just Schaffer and drummer Brent Smedley in the Iced Earth official line-up, as guitarist Jake Dreyer has also distanced himself from the band, telling TMZ he was only employed by the group from 2016 to 2018.