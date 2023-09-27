Phoebe Dynevor Reveals the 'Hard Lessons' After Dating Pete Davidson

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The 'Bridgerton' actress admits she was 'naive' as she didn't expect the attention she got when she confirmed her relationship with the comedian with a public date in April 2021.

Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Dynevor didn't think anyone would "care" about her relationship with Pete Davidson. The "Bridgerton" actress was first romantically linked to the former "Saturday Night Live" star in early 2021, before confirming their romance with a public date in April, only for things to eventually fizzle out and she admitted she learned a lot of "hard lessons" about living in the public eye because of the attention they received.

She told America's ELLE magazine, "It just goes back to being naive, I didn't think anyone would care. I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation. There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life."

The 28-year-old star eventually realized "Bridgerton" had changed her life and she is much more "careful" about what she lets get into the public domain, including on her social media accounts. She continued, "You realize, Oh, 'I can't live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest.' There was a time, for example, when I'd post anything on my Instagram, and now I'm very, very careful about what I put out into the world."

But Phoebe has now learned to ignore the speculation and rumors about her personal life and no longer bothers trying to correct things she knows are not true as she'd rather just focus on her work instead. She said, "People are going to make up whatever story that they want to make from a few pictures, that's fine."

"I had to learn to let things go and let it wash over my head instead of the normal reaction, which is to be like, 'But that's not true, and that didn't happen.' You have to let it go and focus on the work. I really am just here to act. I love my job so much, and it was weird for me that the attention was being taken away from my work," she continued.

It was previously explained Phoebe and Pete split because she was filming season 2 of "Bridgerton" in England, while he was based in New York City. A source told E! News in August 2021, "The long distance made it very difficult. They had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on."

