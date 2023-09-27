 

Phoebe Dynevor Reveals the 'Hard Lessons' After Dating Pete Davidson

Phoebe Dynevor Reveals the 'Hard Lessons' After Dating Pete Davidson
Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The 'Bridgerton' actress admits she was 'naive' as she didn't expect the attention she got when she confirmed her relationship with the comedian with a public date in April 2021.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Dynevor didn't think anyone would "care" about her relationship with Pete Davidson. The "Bridgerton" actress was first romantically linked to the former "Saturday Night Live" star in early 2021, before confirming their romance with a public date in April, only for things to eventually fizzle out and she admitted she learned a lot of "hard lessons" about living in the public eye because of the attention they received.

She told America's ELLE magazine, "It just goes back to being naive, I didn't think anyone would care. I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation. There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life."

The 28-year-old star eventually realized "Bridgerton" had changed her life and she is much more "careful" about what she lets get into the public domain, including on her social media accounts. She continued, "You realize, Oh, 'I can't live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest.' There was a time, for example, when I'd post anything on my Instagram, and now I'm very, very careful about what I put out into the world."

  Editors' Pick

But Phoebe has now learned to ignore the speculation and rumors about her personal life and no longer bothers trying to correct things she knows are not true as she'd rather just focus on her work instead. She said, "People are going to make up whatever story that they want to make from a few pictures, that's fine."

"I had to learn to let things go and let it wash over my head instead of the normal reaction, which is to be like, 'But that's not true, and that didn't happen.' You have to let it go and focus on the work. I really am just here to act. I love my job so much, and it was weird for me that the attention was being taken away from my work," she continued.

It was previously explained Phoebe and Pete split because she was filming season 2 of "Bridgerton" in England, while he was based in New York City. A source told E! News in August 2021, "The long distance made it very difficult. They had fun, but it wasn't sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on."

You can share this post!

You might also like

'8 Mile' Star Nashawn Breedlove Died in His Sleep Aged 46

Beyonce Fan Smacks Male Concertgoer for Hollering During 'Mute Challenge' at Singer's Houston Show
Related Posts
Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield Seen Getting Cozy at GQ Afterparty

Phoebe Dynevor and Andrew Garfield Seen Getting Cozy at GQ Afterparty

Phoebe Dynevor Parties With Jaden Smith Amid Ex Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's Romance

Phoebe Dynevor Parties With Jaden Smith Amid Ex Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's Romance

Phoebe Dynevor Struggles With Pressure Amid Her Rise to Fame Following 'Bridgerton' Success

Phoebe Dynevor Struggles With Pressure Amid Her Rise to Fame Following 'Bridgerton' Success

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson's Whirlwind Romance 'Won't Recover' as They Split After 5 Months

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson's Whirlwind Romance 'Won't Recover' as They Split After 5 Months

Latest News
Niall Horan Recalls First Meeting With Kim Kardashian at Ariana Grande's Concert
  • Sep 27, 2023

Niall Horan Recalls First Meeting With Kim Kardashian at Ariana Grande's Concert

Layzie Bone Asks for Prayers Amid Krayzie Bone's 'Unexpected' Hospitalization
  • Sep 27, 2023

Layzie Bone Asks for Prayers Amid Krayzie Bone's 'Unexpected' Hospitalization

Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Zoleka Passes Away at 43
  • Sep 27, 2023

Nelson Mandela's Granddaughter Zoleka Passes Away at 43

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse
  • Sep 27, 2023

Julia Fox Claims She and Ex Kanye West Never Had Intercourse

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives
  • Sep 27, 2023

Britney Spears Sports Bandage and Apparent Cut After Dancing With Knives

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Turned Off by Her Suitor's 'Exposed Ankles'
  • Sep 27, 2023

Emily Ratajkowski Gets Turned Off by Her Suitor's 'Exposed Ankles'

Most Read
Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split
Celebrity

Tiffany Haddish Defends Common Over Rumors About His Manhood After Their Split

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert's Alleged Side Chick Leaks Receipts of Affair After His Split From Teyana Taylor

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Blueface Blames Chrisean Rock's Smoking Habit for Their Child's Medical Issues

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Kim Basinger Unrecognizable With Huge Straw Hat in Rare Sighting

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Russell Brand Begs for Donations After Cops Confirm Investigation Into Sexual Assault Claim

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Eminem's Daughter Works at Hair Salon and Spa Despite Dad's $260M Fortune

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kerry Washington Revisits Her Decision to Have Termination on New Memoir

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Kate Moss Claims She Only Smokes Occasionally After Looking Unrecognizable on Cigarette Break

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades

Britney Spears Wields Knives in Bizarre Dance Video Amid Her Rumored Obsession With Blades