Ayesha Curry Credits Having Much Gratitude for 'Entirely Different' Pregnancy Experience

The 34-year-old actress, who is expecting her fourth child with NBA star Stephen Curry, explains the reason why her current pregnancy is different to her other ones.

Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ayesha Curry's latest pregnancy is "entirely different" to her other ones. The 34-year-old actress already has Riley, 11, Ryan, eight, and five-year-old Canon with her NBA star husband Stephen Curry and is currently expecting her fourth with him but is now "more appreciative" of where she is at this time round.

She told Entertainment Tonight, "Interestingly enough, I love being a little bit older and having this experience. I feel like there's so much more gratitude that I'm experiencing and just every little thing is so special. I'm just in a space mentally where I'm more appreciative, and so it's just been [an] entirely different experience."

The "Irish Wish" star also explained that she was "really stubborn" during her first few pregnancies but admitted that her attitude only left her feeling "hurt" and has now decided to embrace the people around her who just want to help. She said, "I was really stubborn in my earlier pregnancies. And that hurt me in the end. It made things really hard on me. I had to learn to put my pride aside and realize it was OK to take help, to have people around me help and to not shy away from."

But Ayesha has also revealed that she was "alarmed" to be called "old" because she is having what is known as a geriatric pregnancy. She told Sweet July Magazine, "What's been interesting has been my doctor's appointments. I'm in my 30s, and so there's all this paperwork referring to the experience as a 'geriatric pregnancy' and all the concerns that come along with that."

"I think there's something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children. "Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you're 'old' feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit," she added.

