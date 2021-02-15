James Corden Manages to Double His Wealth Since Taking Huge Gamble With Hollywood Move

WENN/Instar Celebrity

'The Late Late Show' host, who is reportedly sitting on a $69 million fortune, is said to have made a good investment on an Anglo-American TV and film production company called Fulwell 73.

AceShowbiz - British star James Corden has more than doubled his fortune since moving to Hollywood.

The 42-year-old appeared on stage and screen in the U.K. before making the move to the U.S. in 2015 to host "The Late Late Show with James Corden", and it's proven to be a hugely rewarding decision, with accounts showing he's now sitting on a $69 million (£50 million) fortune.

A source told The Sun newspaper, "James took a huge gamble when he moved to LA in 2015 to anchor 'The Late Late Show'. It could have spectacularly backfired, but it has paid off big time."

"His career has gone from strength to strength and shows no sign of slowing down."

His personal wealth has more than doubled since he made the switch to the U.S. and became a partner at an Anglo-American TV and film production company called Fulwell 73.

The company has assets worth $190 million (£140 million) and James' personal share is said to be worth $38 million (£28 million).

James' firm has also produced content for the likes of Justin Bieber, Robbie Williams and One Direction.

The insider added, "James has invested wisely in Fulwell, which is a company he cares deeply about. He and the other partners have developed it and made it blossom and it is in a very healthy financial state."

"It has a lot of overheads and his share isn't cash in the bank but there is no doubt it has been a good investment."

Meanwhile, a report recently suggested that James could be offered the chance to double his salary to stop him quitting "The Late Late Show".

CBS is said to be "pulling out all the stops" in a bid to get him to extend his deal beyond his current three-year contract.

A source said, "By talking about how he might return home, some see this as James playing the game. It suggests to the top honchos he'll walk if he's not compensated enough."

"The feeling is James is worth double and bosses are reluctantly starting to accept that. The last thing TV brass want is to lose James to a rival."