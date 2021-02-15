 
 

Morgan Wallen's 'Dangerous' Is Unbeatable in Its Fifth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Music

Meanwhile, this week's chart sees The Weeknd's new 18-song retrospective compilation 'The Highlights' debuting at No. 2 after earning 89,000 equivalent album units.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Morgan Wallen's never-ending controversies seemingly don't really affect his music career. His latest album "Dangerous: The Double Album" stays atop the Billboard 200 chart for a fifth consecutive week after earning 150,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending February 11, according to MRC Data.

Of the number, SEA units comprise 107,000 which equals to 146.38 million on-demand streams of the album's songs. Meanwhile, album sales comprise 37,000 with the rest being in the form of TEA units. "Dangerous" marks the third album to spend five weeks atop the chart in the last 12 month, joining Taylor Swift's "Folklore" (eight weeks) and Lil Baby's "My Turn" (five weeks).

The stunning album sales arrived after Wallen apologized for using an N-word in a video. Sharing a 5-minute clip last week, the country singer acknowledged, "I'm long overdue to make a statement regarding my last incident." He added, "The video you saw was me on hour 72 of a bender and that's not something I'm proud of either."

Back to this week's chart, The Weeknd's new 18-song retrospective compilation "The Highlights" bows at No. 2 with 89,000 equivalent album units earned. It is the highest charting greatest hits set in over a year since Blake Shelton's 2019 album "Fully Loaded: God's Country". Following it up is Foo Fighters' new studio album "Medicine at Midnight" that is launched with 70,000 equivalent album units earned.

The final debut in the Top 10 this week is Pooh Shiesty's "Shiesty Season". Marking the rapper's first album release, the set debuts at No. 4 with 62,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Lil Durk's "The Voice" plummets from No. 2 to No. 5 after earning 49,000 equivalent album.

Occupying No. 6 is Pop Smoke's former leader "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" that falls three spots with 41,000 equivalent album units. Ariana Grande's "Positions" ascends from No. 9 to No. 7 with 32,000 equivalent album units, while Juice WRLD's "Legends Never Die" dips from No. 5 to No. 8 with 30,000 album units.

Rounding out the Top 10 this week are Luke Combs' "What You See Is What You Get" and Wallen's previous album "If I Know Me". The former is at No. 9, dropping from No. 8 in last week's chart after earning nearly 30,000 units. As for "If I Know Me", it closes out the Top 10 of the chart with 29,000 equivalent album units earned.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (150,000 units)
  2. "The Highlights" - The Weeknd (89,000 units)
  3. "Medicine at Midnight" - Foo Fighters (70,000 units)
  4. "Shiesty Season" - Pooh Shiesty (62,000 units)
  5. "The Voice" - Lil Durk (49,000 units)
  6. "Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon" - Pop Smoke (41,000 units)
  7. "Positions" - Ariana Grande (32,000 units)
  8. "Legends Never Die" - Juice WRLD (30,000 units)
  9. "What You See Is What You Get" - Luke Combs (nearly 30,000 units)
  10. "If I Know Me" - Morgan Wallen (29,000 units)

