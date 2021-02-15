 
 

James Corden Gets Candid About Past Diet Reluctance: It's Not Very Manly

During a chat with Oprah Winfrey at the 'WW Your Life in Focus' virtual event, 'The Late Late Show' host also praises his wife for supporting him on his weight-loss journey.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor and TV personality James Corden has steered clear of public diet announcements in the past because he insists they're simply not manly.

The 42-year-old Brit, who hosts America's "The Late Late Show with James Corden", recently joined WW, aka WeightWatchers, in an effort to slim his famously portly frame, and explained he has been reluctant to embark on a wellness journey in the past because he's a guy.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey at the "WW Your Life in Focus" virtual event, he said, "As a man, it's historically seen as (not) very sexy to say that you're on a diet, or it's not very manly somehow to want to make changes in your own health. Because men drink beer, and we go out, and it doesn't matter what you look like, and all those things."

He has since changed his mind though, adding, "I actually think it is the single most positive and sexy thing you can do to say, 'I would like to be a bit healthier. I would like to be the healthiest person to my family for my children. I would like to feel better.' "

James also praised his wife, Julia Carey, the mother of his son, Max, nine, and daughters Carey, six, and Charlotte, three, for supporting him on his weight-loss journey.

He said, "My wife has been incredible in this, in my whole journey with food, she's been really, really amazing with me. And I've really found this past five weeks, like, I'm on the start of a journey that I'm determined to finish, and I feel that I can."

