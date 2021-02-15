Brandi Redmond 'Overjoyed' by Birth of 'Miracle' Fourth Child

Instagram Celebrity

When introducing the newest addition to her family, the cast member of 'The Real Housewives of Dallas' star reveals that her newborn baby girl 'shares a birthday with her late grandmother.'

AceShowbiz - Brandi Redmond has welcomed a new member in her family. Ahead of Valentine's Day, the cast member of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" shared the happy news that she has given birth to her "miracle" fourth child, adding that she and husband Bryand Redmond are overjoyed by the birth of their baby girl.

The 42-year-old reality star opened up about welcoming her third daughter in an interview with PEOPLE. She told the outlet, "We are overjoyed with love and beyond blessed welcoming our little miracle." She continued gushing, "Brilynn has brought so much love and completed our family."

In her announcement, Brandi went on to share that her newborn daughter "shares a birthday with her late grandmother who we honor and miss very much." She was referring to her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, who passed away in October 2020 due to a car accident.

The Bravo star also made use of Instagram to introduce her little bundle of joy to the world. Posting a picture of her newborn on Saturday, February 13, she declared, "Valentines came a little early this year. Welcome our sweetheart, Brilynn Mari Redmond. Thank you @people for sharing our blessing to our family. #itsagirl #blessed."

Brandi followed it up by putting out another PEOPLE-credited snap of sleeping Brilynn and captioned it, "We are so in love." Her "RHOD" co-cast member Kameron Westcott, in response, exclaimed, "Snuggle Bug!!" Danielle Staub of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" additionally raved in the comment section, "Blessing on your new little beauty!"

Brandi confirmed her pregnancy via Instagram in October 2020. Sharing a photo of four pumpkins with the birth years of her kids, she wrote, "We decorated pumpkins for our little pumpkin patch this afternoon. God works in mysterious ways and we are so thankful for his grace and glory."

"You never know what his plan is but we know he's got us in the palm of his hand," the TV personality continued. "We have much to be thankful for this holiday season and want to thank all of you for your prayers, love and out pouring support."

Aside from the newborn, Brandi and Bryand are also parents to three other children. They are 11-year-old daughter Brooklyn, 9-year-old daughter Brinkley and 2-year-old son Bruin.