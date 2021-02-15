 
 

Halle Berry Celebrates Valentine's Day With Topless Dance Video

Sending fans' temperatures soaring, the 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum' actress shares footage of her and boyfriend Van Hunt boogieing along to his song 'Being a Girl' in nothing but their underwear.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry has sent fans' temperatures soaring again with a naughty Valentine's Day weekend dance video.

The Oscar winner shot footage of herself and boyfriend Van Hunt from behind, wearing nothing but high-waisted Me Undies panties, as she boogied along to the singer's "Being a Girl" song, which repeats the line, "She just can't help being a girl."

"You keep everything simple @vanhunt #valentinesdayweekend," Halle captioned the saucy clip.

It's not the first time she has titillated fans with topless and nude videos and images on social media - she once posted footage of her skinny-dipping after an awards show and she celebrated her 53rd birthday in August, 2019 by sharing a braless snap of herself wearing a wet T-shirt.

Making it clear she was happy to show off her breasts by wearing a top with the words "no bra club" printed on it, the "Catwoman" star posed for the revealing social media shot with outstretched arms to give fans a good look at her perfect form.

"Leveled up, Circa '66," she captioned the shot, referring to her year of birth.

Halle previously revealed she often hangs out at home braless and topless, telling chat show host James Corden she likes to cook wearing nothing but panties.

"I do it all the time, it's fine," she said. "Men can do it all the time. Why can't women?"

Priot to this, Halle clapped back at some trolls criticizing her for her failed relationships after she shared a powerful quote on her Instagram account that read, "Women don't owe you s**t." She added in the caption, "& that's on mary had a little lamb."

Catching wind of some hateful comments, Halle responded, "Noticing the hateful remark, Halle took time to respond to the lengthy comment. "Who said I wanted to keep them? I'm all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again !"

