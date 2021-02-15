 
 

Meghan Trainor Gives Birth to First Child, Proudly Debuts Baby Riley

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker can officially add mother to her resume as she has delivered a bouncing baby boy, her first child with husband Daryl Sabara.

  • Feb 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Trainor is a new mum after giving birth to her first child on Monday (08Feb21).

Little Riley was due on Valentine's Day, but arrived a little early.

The "All About That Bass" singer has posted several shots of the newborn on Instagram alongside the caption, "This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th."

"We are SO IN LOVE Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Famous friends, family and friends jumped on the singer's Sunday (14Feb21) post to offer up congratulations to Megan and her husband, Daryl Sabara, with Ashley Graham writing, "Riley!!!! Welcome to the world!!! Congratulations mom & dad!!" and Jennifer Love Hewitt adding, "So proud of you and congrats!!"

Trainor recently revealed she was more than ready to meet her baby - she posted an Instagram shot of herself baring the baby bump while dressed like an earth mother, complete with flower crown, and wrote, "Baby is breech again at 36 weeks so I've been laying upside down on my couch everyday lol (laugh out loud)... other than that we are doing amazing and we're ready to meet this baby!!!! Also nowadays I don't look anything like this but damn we looked good this day."

Meghan announced her pregnancy in October (20) and has been posting updates ever since, revealing she has been suffering from gestational diabetes.

"It is tough going to all the doctor appointments alone, without my husband, but it's also, like, the time I've been waiting for my whole life. I've been waiting to be pregnant forever."

