Foo Fighters Top U.K. Albums Chart With 'Medicine at Midnight'
Dave Grohl and his bandmate have debuted at the top spot in the U.K. albums chart with their latest studio album, blocking The Weeknd's greatest hits collection.

  • Feb 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rockers the Foo Fighters are doling out "Medicine at Midnight" atop the U.K. albums chart after securing their fifth number one.

Frontman Dave Grohl and his bandmates debuted the project with 42,500 chart sales, outselling its six closest rivals combined.

"I would like to thank everyone for honouring us with this Number 1 record," Grohl told OfficialCharts.com.

"After 25 years of being a band it still kind of blows our minds that this could actually happen and we're very grateful and very thankful. We can't wait to get back there to see you guys, sooner than later, I hope! We're ready - every day we're one step closer."

"Thank you very much, it's an honour to have this Number 1 record. See you soon!"

Dave previously said he and his bandmates recorded the album in a haunted mansion.

"So there was a house down the street from where I live that I actually rented about 10 years ago. It was an old house built in the '40s, I believe," he said. "We came back to record this (album), everybody felt creeped out and you could go one of two ways: You could run screaming out the front door with your tail between your legs or you could put your head down and make nine songs and then get the f**k out of there. That's basically what we did."

The Weeknd's "The Highlights" greatest hits package is new at two, ahead of Celeste's "Not Your Muse" at three.

"For the First Time" by Black Country, New Road and Fleet Foxes' "Shore" round out the new top five.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo continues to dominate the singles chart, earning her fifth consecutive week in first place with "Drivers License".

Nathan Evans' "Wellerman" holds steady at two while "Without You" by Kid Laroi climbs one place to number three.

