Pitbull Speaks in Support of Britney Spears Gaining Her Freedom Back Amid Conservatorship Battle
The 'I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)' rapper thinks the '…Baby One More Time' singer deserves a 'chance to control her own destiny' after being placed under conservatorship since 2008.

  • Feb 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pitbull has voiced his support for Britney Spears amid her conservatorship battle. Following the release of "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, the "I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho)" rapper expressed his belief that the "Toxic" hitmaker deserves to get her freedom back.

The 40-year-old shared his thoughts on the matter when speaking to Hollywood Raw's Dax Holt. "Britney gave me an amazing opportunity to be able to go on tour with her in Europe. I'm very good friends with the manager Larry Rudolph. You know, I'm all about freedom, I'm all about independence," he began.

"As far as what's going on with Britney, that's been going on for many many years. Hopefully, they can break the cycle," the MC added. "And hopefully, she gets the chance to control her own destiny. To control your own destiny in life doesn't mean you have to have to get it absolutely right the first time. It's never about that."

"They're not called mistakes they are called 'must-takes' and mistakes don't make you… you know, you don't make mistakes, mistakes make you," he further explained. "Therefore she has to get a chance to be herself. She has to get a chance to live her life. She has to get a chance to control her own destiny and create her own future. So with that said, from Mr. 305 Mr. Worldwide… Free Britney!"

Pitbull's support came after Britney's request to remove her father Jamie Spears as the co-conservator of her estate got denied. During a hearing held on February 11, judge Brenda J. Penny ruled to keep Jamie as his daughter's conservator. The judge, however, rejected Jamie's objections to him co-sharing the conservatorship duties with Bessemer Trust Co., which was appointed as her co-conservator in November 2020.

Britney has been under her father's conservatorship for more than a decade. Additional hearings on the issue will be held on March 17 and April 27.

